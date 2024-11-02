Ebonyi Govt Bans Mining Operations In Afikpo Community

Share

The Ebonyi State Government has ordered the immediate ban of mining operations in the Afikpo Local Government Area of the State.

The development was a sequel to incessant complaints and petitions against some mining firms in the communities by landlords and host communities of Afikpo and Amasiri respectively.

The State’s Commissioner for Mining and Solid Minerals Development Mr Chidi Onyia, issued the directive at the weekend while addressing representatives of the companies namely Anli Chinese Mining Construction Company and Kaisheng Mining Company.

However, Woda Mountain Construction Company had no representation during the meeting.

Onyia stated that no mining exploration and activities should take place in the Ihie Amasiri Autonomous community until the firms properly enter into Community Development Agreements.

“All affected companies should cease operations in the host communities until the processes of re-engaging the host communities were perfected”

The Commissioner summoned the management of WODA Mountain Company for not sending a representative to the meeting despite invitation notices from the Ministry,

“WODA Mountain Company is hereby ordered to report to the Ministry of Solid Minerals within seven days.

“A 7-day ultimatum is hereby issued to the three Mining firms in Afikpo and Amasiri communities, to comply with or risk their operation in the said communities”

The commissioner opined,” “that WODA Mountain, Amasiri’s purported Community Development Agreement (Lease Agreement), with the host community is null and void”

“Neither Anli Mining Investment Limited nor WODA Mountain should carry out any mining operations in Afikpo without the involvement of the key stakeholders from the host communities.”

“That the purported Community Development Agreement (lease agreement) entered into between Anli Mining Investment Limited and Ukpa Community in Afikpo Local Government is null and void and therefore nullified by the Ebonyi State government.

The Commissioner noted: “ANLI Mining Investment Limited, must sign a proper and fresh CDA with the representatives of the land owners, village host communities, traditional rulers and the representatives of the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development communities” he stated.

Onyia also constituted the Projects Implementation Committee which consisted of the Company representatives, land owners representatives, community representatives and government representatives.

The Commissioner informed that henceforth any scholarship from Anli Mining Investments Limited must be strictly supervised and monitored by the Ebonyi State Government to know the actual beneficiaries and their individual identities.

“We didn’t say go and kill the company or strangle the company, but we have to follow the procedures, sometimes we feel pity for these companies ”

Earlier in their speeches, representatives of Ihie and Ezeke in the Amasiri Autonomous community including the State Commissioner for Tertiary Education Mr Amari Omaka, Special Adviser to the Governor on Internal Security, Hon. Obinna Oko Enyim, Mr Sunny Ike Ogbonnia and Godwin Elekwa, took turns to bare their minds on the sad dealings between the Mining Companies and their host communities.

