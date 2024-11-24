Ebonyi Govt Arrests Health Workers Over Alleged Theft

Share

Ebonyi State Government has arrested at least six employees of the Ministry of Health for allegedly stealing government property.

The state government made this disclosure in a statement issued on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary to the state Governor, Francis Nwifuru, Monday Uzor.

According to Uzor, the suspects were apprehended on Saturday night at the ministry’s premises while attempting to move the items to points of sale.

The Governor, who was on his way to inspect a project, spotted a Toyota Dyna truck being loaded with registers, it was discovered that all the documents had been sold without government approval.

Speaking at the scene, Governor Nwifuru condemned the act, describing it as "Sabotage"as efforts are ongoing to reform the health sector.

The statement read, “Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, has ordered the arrest and prosecution of one Mr Ndukwe Ayansi and five others for allegedly diverting materials meant for the State’s Ministry of Health.

“The Governor, who was on his way to inspect a project, spotted a Toyota Dyna truck being loaded with registers, books, and other materials from the ministry’s warehouse.

“Upon further investigation, he discovered that patients’ data registers, cards, and other documents were being moved into the vehicle.

“It was also discovered that all the documents had been sold without government approval.

“Speaking at the scene, Governor Nwifuru condemned the act, describing it as sabotage against the government’s efforts to reform the health sector.

“You are selling government documents without approval on a Saturday afternoon. Our hospitals in rural areas are in need of registers, data entry forms, and hospital cards.

“Sadly, the ones provided by the government are being sold by you. This is pure sabotage to our efforts in the health sector, and it will not be tolerated.”

The suspects have been handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

