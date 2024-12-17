Ebonyi Govt Approves N5bn For Construction Of 126 Housing Units For Civil Servants

Share

The Ebonyi State Government has approved N5 billion for the construction of 126 housing units for civil servants in the state.

The state Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Mr Jude Okpor, made this disclosure in Abakaliki on Tuesday while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting.

He noted that the project which would be executed through direct labour would cost N40 million each and every category of civil servants would benefit from the housing units.

According to the Commissioner, the Executive Council also approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), between the state government and a contractor which was guaranteed by the Transmission Company of Nigeria.

“This is for the provision of a recoverable loan to facilitate the immediate completion of Mile 50-Amasiri 132kv double circuit line in the state for power supply.

“The council approved that the drafted memo be committed to signing”

It would be noted that the State Executive Council had earlier approved the release of a recoverable Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) guarantee loan of USD781, to ensure the completion of the double circuit 132KV line from Mile 50 to the Amasiri substation

