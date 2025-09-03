Ebonyi Govt Approves N3.512bn For Construction Of Ultra-Modern Clinic

Ebonyi State Government has approved the sum of N3.512 billion for the construction of an ultra-modern clinic at the Government House, Abakaliki.

The State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Barrister Ikeuwah Omebeh, disclosed in Abakaliki, the capital city, on Wednesday, while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting.

He said that the clinic will serve as a model health facility for the State, showcasing modern medical practices and technologies.

According to him,” In line with the present administration’s commitment to accessible, world-class healthcare for all residents of Ebonyi State, Council approved the sum of N3,512 billion for the construction of an ultra-modern clinic within Government House premises.

“The facility, which is envisioned as a state-of-the-art medical centre, is strategically positioned to serve as both an emergency response unit for government officials

The Commissioner said that the Executive Council equally approved a waiver for the employment of 35 talented guest artists in the State Council for Arts and Culture.

“Following the retirement of most of the serving artistes in the State Council for Arts and Culture, and in a bid to reinvigorate the state cultural troupe.

“The approved artistes include: dancers, dramatists, choral singers and instrumentalists”

Omebeh said that the Council approved the proposed bill for the development of the Pool Service Building and Swimming Pool at the Ebonyi State Olympic Sports Centre by PDoings Integrated Services Limited.

The Commissioner said that the Council approved the sum of N432 million for the extension of the already existing pipe network, especially to the Ochudo Centenary city, Abakaliki.