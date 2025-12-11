Ebonyi Govt/African Institute For Health Policy Launch One-Health Initiative For Disease Prevention

The African Institute for Health Policy & Health Systems (AIHPHS) Nigeria, in partnership with the David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences, Uburu, on Thursday launched the One-Health Initiative in Ebonyi State as part of efforts to strengthen disease prevention and improve public health outcomes.

The One Health Initiative is a collaborative approach that links the health, agriculture, and environmental sectors to enhance preparedness and response to disease outbreaks.

Speaking at the launch, Governor Francis Nwifuru, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Grace Umezurike, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving health outcomes, supporting economic development, and strengthening resilience against future epidemics and pandemics.

He emphasized that safeguarding the well-being of citizens remains a priority under his administration’s People’s Charter of Needs.

According to him, recent years have witnessed an increase in disease outbreaks globally, with Africa bearing a disproportionately high burden of malaria, waterborne diseases, childhood illnesses, neglected tropical diseases, and zoonotic infections.

He noted that the devastating impacts of the 2013–2016 Ebola epidemic and the COVID-19 pandemic exposed major structural weaknesses in health systems, particularly in resource-constrained environments.

The governor regretted that insufficient efforts have been made at sub-national levels in Nigeria to build resilient, integrated systems capable of withstanding future epidemics. He described the One Health Initiative as a vital, multi-sectoral approach recognizing the interconnectedness of human, animal, plant, and environmental health. He identified rapid urbanization, high population density, deforestation, and increased human–animal interactions in Ebonyi as major factors driving the rise of vector-borne and zoonotic diseases.

Earlier in her remarks, the Founder and Director of AIHPHS, Professor Jesse Uneke, explained that human, animal, plant, and environmental health are fundamentally connected.

He described One Health as a collaborative, multi-sectoral strategy essential for managing disease transmission across different ecosystems. Uneke commended the state government for taking a leading role in domesticating the national One Health framework, noting that many other states were yet to implement it.

He added that the engagement would explore how disease transmission occurs between humans, animals, and the environment, and would help strengthen cross-sectoral collaboration in disease response.

The meeting brought together senior policymakers from the Ministries of Health, Agriculture, and Environment, along with officials from the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency and the Health Insurance Agency.