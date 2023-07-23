Ebonyi Gov’s Wife Graces MC Walter 130hrs Marathon Entertainment

The wife of Ebonyi State Governor, Mrs Mary-Maudline Uzoamaka Nwifuru has described the ongoing 130-hour marathon entertainment by a popular Master of Ceremonies from the state, Walter Chukwuemeka as epic in all ramifications.

Chukwuemeka has been on non-stop 130 hours of entertainment since early last week with varieties of entertainment which will end today to set a world record in the entertainment industry.

People from different places have been trooping into Citihub, a popular entertainment center in Abakaliki the venue of the 130-hour marathon entertainment to get entertained and cheer up Chukwuemeka popularly known as MC Walter.

As of the time of this report, MC Walter Chukwuemeka has passed 115 hours in the marathon entertainment.

Mrs. Nwifuru in a post on her Facebook page said although MC Walter took a difficult challenge by embarking on the 130 hours of non-stop entertainment, he has placed Ebonyi State on a global map through the event.

She said “There is a truism that “Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.” — Tim Notke, it is also said that “Success is often achieved by those who don’t know that failure is inevitable.” — Coco Chanel. The most influential poet opined thus “Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better.” — Maya Angelou,

“Mc-Walter Chukwuemeka has proven himself beyond all reasonable doubts that these quotes are nothing short of the truth.

‘He has risen from the dust to engrave his name in the sands of time. This is epic in all ramifications.

“He has gone on to place himself and Ebonyi State on the global map in this regard, one we will continue to applaud with every sense of duty and love.

“His resilient spirit and consistency of purpose are resolves worthy of emulation.

“He has taken on a difficult challenge, the road less traveled and he’s making all the difference.

“I, therefore, encourage other teeming youths to embrace these honourable qualities and enjoin the rest of the world to celebrate a brand new star that has emerged from the Salt of the Nation” .