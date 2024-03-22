Ebonyi Governor Wins Welfare Ambassador Of Nigeria Award

A group, Nigerian Parents Forum, yesterday honoured Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State with the conferment of Welfare Ambassador of Nigeria Award. The forum is an apolitical organisation committed to ensuring positive parenting with membership drawn from the 36 states of the country.

Speaking during the conferment, the forum’s National Coordinator, Mr Monday Eze,said the forum was formed in 2022. He said: “There are salient qualities of Governor Nwifuru that stands him out among other governors, hence his nomination for the award. “Governor Nwifuru has cleared the mountainous arrears of workers gratuities and pension, which has accumulated since 1996.

“He employed qualified medics and purchased medical equipment like dialysis and x-ray machines for the general hospitals in the state. “On behalf of the Nigeria Parents Forum, I Monday Eze, hereby confer on you the Welfare Ambassador of Nigeria Award for your meritorious services to Ebonyi State”