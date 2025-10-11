The Governor of Ebony State, Francis Nwifuru has made an appeal to the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) to deploy at least 400 of its personal to the state to curb the activities of illegal miners and also to enhance critical security challenges.

The Governor made the demand on Friday when he was paid a courtesy visit by the NSCDC Commandant-General, Prof. Ahmed Abubakar Audi at the Government House, Abakiliki. Nwifuru noted that current number of manpower is “grossly inadequate” compared to the number in other states.

He expressed worry over the increase in illegal mining operations, noting that valuable resources such as gold are being exploited under the guise of lead and zinc mining, with little or no regulatory oversight.

“In the absence of adequate NSCDC presence, military personnel have been forced to perform duties outside their primary mandate. The army is doing NSCDC’s job because you don’t have enough men,” the Governor said.

The Governor also seized the opportunity to present a list of 194 potential recruits from Ebonyi State for federal consideration, stating that their admission into the Corps would improve security, minimize youth um we employment and further strengthen accountability in the extractive industry.

He added that approvals for mining licenses and regulations are under existing federal laws which is an an exclusive of federal government when thus limits the state capacity for enforcement.

“We don’t license miners or sign consent agreements; the federal government holds that power. So when you don’t give us manpower, what do we do?” he noted.

The Governor vowed to provide the necessary logistical supports, like operational vehicles once more personnel are drafted to church.

“If you give us 400 officers, the 10 Hilux vehicles will come immediately, as you requested,” Nwifuru added.

Prof. Audi, in this address acknowledged the security challenges in Ebonyi and gave reassurance on the Corps’ mandate to protect key national assets and infrastructure, regulate private security and protect mining zones.

He added that the Corps’ has successfully shutdown over 600 illegal mining sites across the country and also Arrested Over 500 suspects, including foreigners of which many are facing prosecution.