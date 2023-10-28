Ebonyi Governor, Nwifuru Counsels Judiciary

Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru has called for self-evaluation within the judiciary to enable them to know how they are doing in their duties.

The Governor who spoke at a banquet hall, old government house, Abakalik, the state capital during a dinner in honour of members of the state judiciary for their ceremony marking the opening of their 2023/2024 Legal Year said self-evaluation was the ultimate in whatever one does in life.

He noted that he was not carried away by the praises and commendations he is receiving from different people in the state including his appointees and followers as he has accessed himself for the five months he has been in office as the Governor and discovered that he still has a lot to offer to the state.

He opined that his government was pure service to the state and that he would provide more democratic dividends to the people.

He said “By 29th October, we will be complete five(5) months in office. We have not achieved what we were supposed to achieve within five months.

“Sincerely, I will provide more dividends of democracy in Ebonyi State. Our government is very much prepared to offer pure service to the state.

“I want you to know that whether you are doing right or wrong, people must praise you because you are in office.

“So, you should sit down, weigh yourself and articulate whatever things you have been able to dispose of and whatever character and content that God gives you to know if that is what the society needs at the moment. Am I actually doing what I am supposed to do?

“For me as the Governor of Ebonyi State, I have accessed myself. The assessment of my followers and m,y appointees, does not one day and it can never move me because their duty is to praise me.

“I am blessed by God in all around. I have a wife who can tell me openly and secretly I failed, I passed and whatever things she tells me sometimes, I take it 100 per cent on that ground because I believe that she accesses without fear or favour and it gives me confidence that the assessment is correct”.

Nwifuru who is a Lawyer, however, commended the judiciary for service and sacrifice to the state and the nation.

“I am very delighted to our dear judiciary and I owe you a lot. I tested the ground and I know what it takes for you to be there”, he stated.