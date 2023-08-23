Ebonyi Gov. To Tinubu: You’ve Made Good Choice In Umahi As Minister Of Works

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru has expressed confidence in the capacity of his predecessor in office, Senator Dave Umahi to deliver as Minister for Works, just as he said to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that he has made a good choice in Umahi.

Nwifuru stated this in the speech he delivered at the event in Abuja after the swearing-in of Umahi as Minister.

The Ebonyi State governor extolled the good deals of his predecessor in the state, stating that he left achievements that could not be ignored.

In his speech, at the occasion, he said, “It is with utmost sense of gratitude to God Almighty, that I stand before you today, Ndi Ebonyi and Nigerians at large, to celebrate one of our finest exports – a great man who engineered the development and unity which we enjoy today in Ebonyi State.

“My profound appreciation goes to the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu for finding our beloved father, leader, and son, His Excellency, Sen. David Nweze Umahi, worthy of serving as the Minister of Works, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Your Excellency, Mr. President, on behalf of the Government and finest people of Ebonyi State, I make bold to assure you, that you have appointed a rare asset to oversee one of the most critical ministries in Nigeria.”

Further speaking on the credentials of Umahi, the Ebonyi State Governor said, “He is a great professional, resilient, upright, hardworking and a prudent manager of resources. At this dire moment in the history of our Nation, Nigeria, your appointment of Sen. Engr. David Nweze Umahi in the Ministry of Works can be described as a masterstroke.

“It may interest you to know, Your Excellency, that Sen. Umahi has instilled confidence and solid capacity in many of us.

“I want to assure you, Mr. President, that he will deliver effectively and efficiently in infrastructure development for the good of our Nation, and make you proud in any other assignment that you may deem necessary for his attention. He brought us to the limelight and lifted the face of Ebonyi State. We promise you, Mr. President, that Sen. Umahi will replicate the same and even do more for our Nation, Nigeria.

“Today, we are exporting our best brain and manpower to the center. We are proud that we have given our best to serve our country. Incidentally, he is one who stands unchallenged in terms of quality.

“That is why the entire Nation stands in awe because David has come to judgment. Your Excellency, our brand new Honourable Minister, the world awaits your exploits, go and make us proud.”

Addressing Umahi, he said, “Your Excellency, our pride, the master of intelligence and infrastructure, I am here on behalf of the Government and the good people of Ebonyi State, to congratulate you highly and pledge the full support and cooperation of our people to your exalted office.

“We pray that God Almighty will grant you the strength and wisdom to discharge your duties effectively as you have always done.”