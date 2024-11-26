Ebonyi Gov Suspends Health, Housing Commissioners

Share

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State on Tuesday announced the suspension of the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Moses Ekuma, and Housing and Urban Development Commissioner, Francis Ori.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Jude Okpor.

New Telegraph gathered that they were suspended on Monday during the State Executive Council meeting in Abakaliki, the state capital.

“Following cases of gross misconduct and dereliction of duties by some government officials and matters related thereto.

“The Chairman of Council directed the indefinite suspension of the Honourable Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development and three months suspension of the Honourable Commissioner for Health respectively.” the statement reads

It was gathered the suspension may be connected to the alleged theft of pieces of property belonging to the Ministry of Health by its officials.

Correspondingly the reported underperformance of the Housing and Urban Development commissioner and his shoddy handling of the Amaeze Housing Scheme in the Ishielu Local Government Area of the state.

