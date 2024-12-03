Ebonyi Gov Suspends Commissioner Over Misconduct

Share

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru has suspended Uchenna Igwe, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters indefinitely.

Governor Nwifuru cited allegations of gross misconduct and dereliction of duty for his suspension.

The announcement was made during a press briefing at the Government House in Abakaliki, indicating that the suspension is effective immediately.

According to reports, Igwe’s suspension is linked to his failure to enforce a directive concerning the payment of pensions to local government staff by a council chairman.

Governor Nwifuru emphasized that negligence and misconduct will not be tolerated under his administration, reiterating his commitment to accountability and adherence to the “people’s charter of needs.”

This marks the latest in a series of disciplinary actions under Governor Nwifuru’s leadership.

In recent weeks, three other commissioners responsible for housing and urban development, water resources, and health have also faced suspensions for various infractions.

The governor’s stringent approach to governance signals his resolve to uphold efficiency and accountability within his administration, sending a clear message to public officials about the consequences of dereliction of duty.

