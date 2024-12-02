Ebonyi Gov Promises Support For Abakiliki FC

Share

The Governor of Ebonyi State Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, has promised massive support for Abakiliki FC in their bid to gain promotion to the elite league.

Abakiliki FC are featuring in the 2024/2025 NNL League and the governor believes that with massive support, the team will gain promotion to the NPFL next season.

The governor committed after watching the state team play out a 2-2 draw with Madiba FC of Lagos in the NNL Opener played last Saturday in Abakiliki.

“I’m impressed with the performance of Abakiliki FC in the league opener with Madiba FC and I plan that my goverment will give adequate financial support to the team to ensure that they stay only one season in the second tier League.”

The governor also stated that his government will give the playing turf of Abakiliki stadium a facelift as part of efforts to give the team a good pitch to compete in the league.

The governor who splashed 1m each to both Abakaliki FC and Madiba of Lagos further explained that the league newcomers (Abakaliki FC) are too dear to him and having a team from Ebonyi State in the Premier League is his priority.

Share

Please follow and like us: