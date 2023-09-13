Ebonyi Gov Advocates Independence Of Legislature

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has advocated genuine independence of the Legislature.

He said the genuine independence of the legislature will ensure proper checks and balances in the Country.

The Governor stated this when he received members of the House of Representatives ad-hoc Committee on non-remittance of the National Housing Fund who paid him a courtesy visit on Tuesday.

The committee which has commenced a probe into alleged non-remittance of the National Housing Funds (NHF) is headed by Hon. Dachung Bagos with the mandate to investigate non-remittance and utilisation of the Fund from 2011 to date

Governor Nwifuru, a former two-time Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, observed that independence of the three arms of Government especially the Legislature would help build virile Institutions for effective governance in the Country.

“I am much delighted with what the Speaker is doing right now, by reactivating what had long been forgotten. It is now left for the Leadership of the National Assembly to call a spade a spade and do the needful. Equip your leadership, give them strength, give them immunity and they will protect you.”

Governor Nwifuru also decried a situation where Housing Estates sited in the State have remained uncompleted for years and even those completed are allocated to non-Civil Servants, saying it runs foul of the actual essence of the Fund.

“I thank God for Mr. President today, I thank the Leadership of the National Assembly today who gave you the opportunity to come down and see things for yourself.

“I am urging you, to go there, make a good recommendation, and let us get it right.

“I am not ready to borrow one naira from the Bank, the one I get from the Federal Government and Internally Generated Revenue is enough for me to develop my people.

He urged members of the committee to do a thorough investigation without bias and ensure that anybody found culpable will made to face the law

Earlier, the Chairman of the House Representative’s ad-hoc Committee on National Housing Fund, Dachung Bagos said they were in the State to oversight ongoing Housing estate projects and to sensitize the Government on the need to ensure proper remittance of Housing Funds by Civil Servants.

He told the governor that members of the committee have visited the sites and commended the State government for their cooperation with the committee.