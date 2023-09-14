Ebonyi Gov Advocates Independence Of Legislature

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, has advocated the independence of the Legislature, saying unfettered independence of the legislature will ensure proper checks and balances in the country.

The governor stated this when he received members of the House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee on Non-Remittance of National Housing Fund, who visited him in his office on Tuesday.

The committee, headed by Hon. Dachung Bagos, which has commenced a probe into alleged non-remittance of the National Housing Funds (NHF) has the mandate to investigate non-remittance and utilisation of the Fund from 2011 to date.

Governor Nwifuru, a former two-term Speaker of the state House of Assembly, noted that independence of the three arms of government, especially the legislature, would help build virile institutions for effective governance in the country.

“I am very delighted with what the Speaker is doing right now by reactivating what had long been forgotten. It is now left for the leadership of the National Assembly to call a spade a spade and do the needful by equipping the leadership, give them strength, immunity and they will protect you,” he stated.