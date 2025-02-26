Ebonyi: First Lady Tackles Infant Mortality, Sensitizing Stakeholders On Vaccinations

Share

Over the years, governments at all levels have made concerted efforts to curb the menace of infant mortality and morbidity resulting from ailments such as measles, rubella, cholera and malaria.

Development partners including the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) have issued alarming reports alluding to the upsurge of deaths among children between nine and 15 months as a result of outbreak of measles and rubella.

In the light of this development, the office of the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, under the Renewed Hope Initiative, has slated October this year for massive vaccination against the two diseases.

In Ebonyi State, the wife of the State Governor, Mrs Maudlin Nwifuru, under her pet project: ‘Better Health for Rural Women, Children and Internally Displaced Persons (BERWO)’, has been championing the campaign for women to embrace children vaccination.

This initiative was due to the negative reaction by the populace over health workers visit to immunise their children against measles and rubella. On Monday, February 18, 2025, the First Lady flagged-off a sensitisation/ awareness campaign on measles and rubella vaccine in the state.

The event, which was held at the Women’s Development Centre, Abakaliki, witnessed a large gathering of stakeholders, including development partners, traditional rulers, religious leaders, members of the State Executive Council, women, officials of the State Ministry of Health and opinion leaders. The programme was organised to intimate the stakeholders, and communities’ representatives on the importance of embracing vaccination.

Measles and rubella are public health ailments that have several complications and if not treated could lead to infant mortality and morbidity. Nwifuru appreciated the health workers for their dedication to healthcare delivery services, and urged them to discharge their duties with professionalism. She tasked the stakeholders on vaccine intake.

The Ebonyi State First Lady also noted that measles and rubella were preventable and advocated for regular application of vaccines on children to prevent the menace. She noted that the day marked a significant step in an effort to create awareness and sensitisation on vaccines for the health and wellbeing of the people.

Mrs Nwifuru said that the target was to create awareness ahead of the October 25th massive vaccination against measles and rubella. According to her: “Government would continue to invest in immunisation, all government appointees have a role to play in ensuring the success of the campaign.”

She said that the advocacy/sensitisation campaign would focus on use of radio/television outlets, community engagements, and outreaches by health workers to connect with the grassroots. The Ebonyi State First Lady urged mothers to bring out their children for immunisation especially those between the ages of nine and15 months.

“As an advocate of maternal and child health, the campaign aligns with the vision of the Renewed Hope Initiative and BERWO Foundation,” she disclosed. She observed that vaccines were life savers that were not meant to kill anybody, stressing that all parents, and caretakers must bring their children to the nearest vaccination centres.

The Ebonyi State Government has restated its support to the sensitisation campaign on vaccines. The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Moses Ekuma, stated this while delivering his address during the flag-off of measles and rubella vaccines in the state.

Ekuma said that the essence of the gathering was for awareness and sensitisation creation on measles and rubella vaccine. The commissioner emphasised that the awareness campaign commenced early enough in order to take the message to the villages.

“We observed that some people do not accept vaccines for their children because they were not informed before the health workers visit them for vaccination,” he disclosed. “We do not want any single case of measles in Ebonyi State, because measles is a killer of children, it is preventable,” he added.

He said that the state government would provide mass immunisation for every child within the age bracket of nine and15 months. The commissioner further stated that the task before the government was to ensure that every child receives the vaccination.

The WHO Surveillance Officer representing the Ebonyi State Coordinator, Dr Elandi Dahi, has declared that the endemic rate of measles has reduced drastically due to intensive campaigns. He noted that measles is endemic especially in the tropics, stressing that the focus now was to have a uniformed surveillance activity.

Dahi said that Ebonyi State in 2022 recorded 322 suspected cases of measles, with 49 confirmed cases. “In 2023, it came down to 118 suspected cases with 19 positive cases, WHO supported the measles campaign because of those outbreaks,” he revealed.

Speaking further he said: “In 2024, we had about 86 suspected cases with only one positive case, you can see that there is progress, you know there is WHO global progress for Work 23, which also key into the immunisation agenda.”

He said that WHO’s strategic framework for 2023 – 2030, was geared towards eradicating measles and rubella. Dahi observed that WHO has been supporting the campaign by sending samples to the National Laboratory, stating that the tests for measles are the same for rubella.

“Cases of blindness, malnutrition and meningitis are some of the complications of measles/rubella infection,” he said. Dahi said that the organisation’s aim was to have an integrated general response when it comes to an outbreak. Explaining why there has not been a separate vaccine for rubella, Dahi said that the vaccine (MMR) has been around and not a new vaccine.

In a lecture delivered by the President of the Medical Women Association of Nigeria, Ebonyi State chapter, Dr Ndidiamaka Lilian Nwaobashi, titled: ‘Benefits of Vaccines Measles and Rubella’, she harped on the need for mothers and caregivers to report early detection to the hospital. Mrs Nwaobashi identified high fever, rashes, cough, catarrh and reddish of the eyes as major symptoms of measles.

According to her: “The difference between measles and rubella is traceable in the way they present to their victims, vaccination is the cure for both.”

Delivering another lecture, captioned: ‘Myths associated with intake of vaccines’, Professor Nkechi Echiegu, who is the Team Lead of BERWO (the First Lady’s pet project), identified myths as erroneous beliefs that the Europeans used to reduce the population of the black man.

Professor Echiegu noted that vaccines were life-saving and had nothing to do with the negative attributions attributed to it. The academic don proffered that massive sensitisation of the various stakeholders and the public would mitigate such myths.

The Ebonyi State Immunisation Officer, Mr Nwodom Christopher, restated that the target population for vaccination were children between nine and15 months of age.

He said that about, 352,000 children are to be vaccinated, stating that the target was to ensure that all the children were reached during the slated time.

Nwodom stressed that the government was starting the sensitisation activity now at the state, wards and the grassroots, stating that by October 2025, the implementation proper would commence.

The immunisation officer said that early commencement of the awareness creation was to ward off any form of resistance on the part of residents of the state. He expressed optimism that the October vaccination exercise would be a successful outreach.

The event had in attendance the Executive Secretary of Ebonyi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (EB-PHCDA), members of the State Executive Council, development partners, traditional rulers, chairmen of councils, health workers, market women and WHO officials.

