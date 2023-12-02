Ebonyi First Lady Seeks Support To End Stigma Against AIDS Victims

The wife of Ebonyi State Governor, Mrs Mary-Maudline Uzoamaka Nwifuru has called for community leaders’ support to combat stigmatization against AIDS victims.

Mrs Nwifuru who reaffirmed her commitment to the well-being of AIDS victims, called on the community leaders to join hands with the State Government to promote policies geared towards the victims’ total healthiness.

She spoke in Abakaliki, the state capital during this year’s celebration to commemorate World AIDS Day with the theme “Communities Leadership to End AIDS by 2030”.

She noted that her foundation, Better Health for Rural Women, Children and Internally Displaced Persons (BERWO), will join forces to achieve an HIV /AIDS-free generation by 2030.

“I want to plead with our community leaders in Ebonyi State to join hands with the State Ministry of Health and BERWO foundation in raising robust awareness, promoting preventive measures, providing support and care for those living with HIV/AIDS, and combating stigma and discrimination in other to archive the UNAIDs 95-95-95 goal by the year 2030,” she stated.

The Commissioner for Health, Moses Ekuma, in his opening remarks, encouraged the general public to abstain from lifestyles that would help prevent the spread of AIDS.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

Ekuma advised victims of the disease to adhere strictly to their medication and go about their normal lives.

“Let all hands be on deck, as we gather stakeholders and community leaders to fight HIV to ensure that the target of ending by 2030 is achieved. We should start by knowing our HIV status,” Ekuma advised.

Chibueze Iteshi, Programme Manager, Ebonyi State Agency for the Control of AIDS (EBOSACA) maintained that the agency has rolled out plans through other partners to conduct testing exercises for people.

Iteshi, said over 14,000 victims in the state are taking their Antiretrovirals HIV and AIDS Drugs.

He advised that while the drugs are taken, the tendency to transmit the virus to another is low.

In their separate speeches, representatives of the World Health Organisation, and USAID-Integrated Health Programme, called to support the community in leading the response to HIV.

Meanwhile, Mrs Chinyere Okorie, Coordinator of the Association of Persons Living with HIV/AIDS, commended the government and partners for the unique event and called for more support in the provision of the retroviral drugs.