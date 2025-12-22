Ebonyi First Lady Secures Release Of 25 Inmates By Off-Setting N20m Fines

The wife of Ebonyi State Governor, Mrs Maudline Nwifuru, has secured the release of 25 inmates of both Abakaliki and Afikpo Correctional Centres by offsetting N20 million fines for them.

Speaking during the release and empowerment of the inmates held in Abakaliki on Monday, Mrs Nwifuru said that the initiative was implemented with the State Ministry of Justice.

The State First Lady restated that 25 of the inmates released marked a new hope and a new beginning.

“This initiative, 25 of such individuals are stepping out not just into freedom, but into hope, responsibility and a new beginning”

“As we gather here for this release and empowerment of inmates, we are reminded that justice must always walk hand-in-hand with compassion and punishment must be balanced with the opportunity for renewal”

The State First Lady reiterated that through her Foundation BERWO, she had consistently advocated for rehabilitation rather than rejection.

She urged the beneficiaries to rise above their past, embrace positive change and become responsible citizens.

” What you receive today is not a favour, it is certainly not a reward for wrongdoing, it is an investment in your future, a vote of confidence in your ability to choose a better path”

Earlier in a remark, the State Controller of Corrections, Nigerian Correctional Service, Mrs Angella Chika Igwugwu, solicited for partnership and support for the inmates and staff of Nigerian Correctional Service, Ebonyi State.