Ebonyi First Lady Leads Walk Against Gender-Based Violence

The wife of Ebonyi State Governor, Mrs Mary-Maudline Nwifuru has called for concerted efforts to address Gender-Based Violence in the state following the increasing cases of the menace.

She made the call during an awareness road walk in Abakaliki the state capital to mark the commemoration of the 16 days of activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) with the theme: Unite! Invest to prevent Violence Against Women and Girls.

The first Lady who through her office and foundation, Better Health for Rural Women Children and Internally Displaced Persons Foundation (BERWO), Collaborated with the state Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, World Health Organization and the state GBV task force to hold the sensitization walk in major areas across the state capital.

She assured that her office would provide justice to victims of Gender Based Violence (GBV) and other harmful practices in the state as her pet project, BERWO would address, challenging harmful gender norms, promoting healthy relationships, constant education, and strengthening laws and policies that protect women rights.

“As we unite to end violence against the vulnerable groups, the theme shows, an urgent need to invest, prevent and combat the deeply rooted issues of the trend,” Nwifuru said.

In her advocacy visit to the state House of Assembly, she explained the need to review the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law (VAPP) to effect positive change in society.

Responding, the Speaker of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Moses Odunwa, expressed readiness to amend and implement the law to ensure proper eradication of the practice in the state.

In his remark, Dr Robinson Onoh, the Chief Medical Director (CMD), of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki during the commissioning of the Gender-based Violence Centre assured support in ensuring that the fight against GBV in the state is won.

Onoh applauded Gov Francis Nwifuru for proactive steps taken to end violence against persons in the state and their wives for her zeal in providing better health for Ebonyi residents.

“We all are expected to team- up and unite against all forms of violence and also reduction of gender inequality,” Onoh said.

He urged all stakeholders, civil society organisations, among other groups to team up and unite in ending the practice in the state.

Mrs Goodness Mbaja, the State Public Relations Officer, GBV Taskforce, stated that the commemoration of the 2023 edition of 16 days, was a global awareness to end violence against vulnerable persons and promised not to relent in continuous sensitisation and eradication of GBV in the state.

Mrs Felicia Nwankpuma, Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development also commended Mrs Nwifuru and development partners for the initiative.

Mrs Nwifuru paid an advocacy visit to the Ebonyi state judiciary and traditional leaders council among others for sensitisation and eradication of the trend.

The event featured a sensitisation roadwork with over 100 civil society organisations in the state, and the commissioning of a GBV centre at Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, New complex.