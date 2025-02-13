Ebonyi First Lady Flags Off Ultra Modern Eye Centre At David Umahi Varsity

Share

The wife of Ebonyi State Governor, Mrs Maudline Nwifuru, has flagged off the ultra-modern eye centre located in David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences Ubiuru Ebonyi State.

Flagging off the centre on Thursday, Mrs Nwifuru who doubles as the founder of a pet project known as “Better Health for Rural Women, Children and Displaced Persons ((BERWO), said that the centre was a citadel of excellence geared towards tackling eye challenges.

“Today marks the free eye cleaning treatment in collaboration with my pet project, through this programme, we intend to reach out to those in need”

“May this centre serve as our commitment to quality health care and treatment of the people”

Earlier in an address, the Vice Chancellor of David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences Uburu Professor Jesse Uneke, said that the key functions of the eye centre include research and development in eye diseases In addition to excellent eye care service”

He reiterated that cataracts and uncorrected refractive errors are estimated to be the leading causes of vision impairment.

“However, other causes for vision impairment cannot be ignored, age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, long-standing systemic conditions like diabetes causing diabetic retinopathy, infectious diseases of the eye and trauma to the eye are all equally important causes for vision impairment that need to be addressed

According to him,” the ultra-modern health centre is a state-of-the-art centre of excellence eye research, training and patient Care”

“The Centre operates with a multi-disciplinary team of expert specializing in conducting research and training on eye related issues and caring of people with eye problems”

According to the World Health Organization, globally, at least one billion people have a near or distance vision impairment that could have been prevented or has yet to be addressed.

.”Vision impairment affects people of all ages, with the majority being over the age of 50. lung children with early onset severe vision impairment”

“In Nigeria, an estimated 24 million people have sight loss, the Nigeria national blindness and visual impairment survey estimates that 4.2% of people over 40 years old are blind.

In an address, the Pro-Chancellor of the University and former Minister of Communication and Digital Economy Dr Adebayo Shittu, emphasized that the institution would soon become a citadel of medical potentials.

Dr Shittu commended President Bola Tinubu for prioritizing the educational needs of the country

Speaking against the backdrop of the recent hike in telecom tariffs by providers, Dr Shittu urged Nigerians to cooperate with the telecom providers.

