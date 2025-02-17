Ebonyi First Lady Flags Off Measles, Rubella Vaccine’s Campaign

Share

The wife of the Ebonyi State Governor, Mrs Maudline Nwifuru, has officially launched a sensitization and awareness campaign on measles and rubella vaccine in the State.

Flagging off the campaign at the Women Development Centre, Abakaliki, on Monday, Mrs Nwifuru explained that the campaign is part of the Renewed Hope Initiative of the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

She emphasized that both measles and rubella are preventable diseases and urged for regular vaccination of children to prevent these illnesses.

“Today marks a significant step in our efforts to raise awareness and sensitize the public ahead of the massive vaccination campaign against measles and rubella set for October 25,” Mrs Nwifuru stated.

She further assured that the government would continue to invest in immunization and stressed that all government appointees must play a role in ensuring the success of the campaign.

“This advocacy campaign will utilize radio and television outlets, as well as community engagement and outreach by health workers, to reach the grassroots,” Mrs Nwifuru noted.

As an advocate for maternal and child health, she added that the campaign aligns with the vision of the Renewed Hope Initiative and the BERWO Foundation.

“Vaccines are lifesavers; they are not meant to harm anyone. I urge all parents and caretakers to take their children to the nearest vaccination centre,” she said.

Earlier, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Moses Ekuma, stated that the purpose of the gathering was to create awareness about the measles and rubella vaccine.

He emphasized that the awareness campaign was launched early enough to ensure that information reaches villages across the state.

“We discovered that some people do not accept vaccination for their children because they were not properly informed before health workers visit them,” Dr Ekuma said.

He reiterated the goal of eradicating measles in Ebonyi State, stressing that measles is a killer of children, but it is preventable through vaccination.

“By October 2025, we will conduct a mass vaccination of children,” he said.

Dr Elandi Dadi, the World Health Organization (WHO) Surveillance Officer, highlighted the significant reduction in the endemic rate of measles due to intensive vaccination campaigns.

“In 2022, Ebonyi State recorded 322 suspected cases of measles, with 49 confirmed cases. In 2023, this dropped to 118 suspected cases with 19 confirmed. In 2024, we had only 86 suspected cases with just one confirmed case,” Dr. Dadi stated.

He added that the WHO’s strategic program for 2023-2030 aims to eradicate measles.

During a lecture titled “Benefits of Vaccines: Measles and Rubella,” the President of the Medical Women Association of Nigeria, Dr. Ndidiamaka Lilian Nwaobashi, stressed the importance of early detection and timely reporting to healthcare facilities.

Dr. Nwaobashi listed high fever, rashes, cough, catarrh, and red eyes as major symptoms of measles.

She also explained the differences between measles and rubella and emphasized that vaccination is the cure for both diseases.

Contributing, the Ebonyi State Immunization Officer, Mr. Nwodom Christopher, stated that the target age group for vaccination in the state is children between 9 to 15 months.

“Ebonyi State has 352,000 children who need to be vaccinated. Our target is to ensure that all these children are reached with the vaccine,” Mr Nwodom said.

He added that the sensitization activities will continue at the state, ward, and grassroots levels, with the official vaccination campaign set to begin in October 2025.

It is important to note that the Federal Government has slated October 2025 for the mass vaccination of children aged 5-15 months against measles and rubella.

The event was attended by members of the State Executive Council, development partners, traditional rulers, council chairmen, health workers, market women, and officials from the World Health Organization (WHO).

