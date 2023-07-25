Ebonyi First Lady Emerges UNESCO, Spotlight Initiative Ambassador

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, (UNESCO), Spotlight Initiative has appointed Ebonyi First Lady, Chief Mrs Mary-Mudline Uzoamaka Nwifuru as its Ambassador for the state in recognition of her contribution to the development of women and children in the society.

Mrs Nwifuru was honoured in her office, New Government House Centenary City, Abakaliki, when she received members of Uthe NESCO/Spotlight initiative led by Special Assistant to Governor Francis Nwifuru on Adult Education/Mass Literacy, Mrs Stella Nwagu on a courtesy visit.

The First Lady said her recognition was a call to impact the society more promising that, the current administration in the state will continue to support inclusive education, especially for girls, young women, orphans, and the underprivileged.

She explained that the just concluded Flag-off of the 2023 Mass Literacy Campaign in the state which she performed was in a bid to drive home the message that literacy is an opportunity to make a better life for one’s self as everyone deserves an opportunity to learn, read, and write.

Earlier, Dr Stephen Onyekwelu the Director of UNESCO/Spotlight Initiative, said he led members of the team to honour Chief Mrs. Nwifuru as their Ambassador for her commitment to promoting education in the state.

Onyekwelu commended the Ebonyi state government for their effort in the education system and pleaded for more work to be done especially in the rural communities.