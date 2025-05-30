Ebonyi Ex-Speaker, Nwazunku Dumps PDP For APC

Share

Former speaker of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly and immediate past member of the Federal House of Representatives, representing Ebonyi/Ohaukwu Federal Constituency, Hon.Chukwuma Nwazunku, on Thursday officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nwazunku made the formal declaration at Ugwuachara during the Echiaba Ward meeting held at the residence of Hon. Amobi Nwofoke, Chairman of the party in the Ward.

Nwazunku was warmly received into the APC alongside several other notable figures from the PDP, including the party’s 2023 Senatorial Candidate for Ebonyi North, Hon. Emeka Otozi, the Ward Chairman in Echiaba, and numerous political allies.

Receiving the defectors on behalf of the State Chairman, the Chairman of the party in Ebonyi Local Government Area, Chief Patrick Orogbo, congratulated them for their courageous and strategic decision.

He assured them of equal opportunities and inclusion within the party structure, emphasizing that the party remains committed to internal democracy, transparency, and inclusiveness, regardless of political background or previous affiliation.

Speaking shortly after his official defection, Chief Nwazunku disclosed that, although he had physically remained in the PDP, his spirit had long departed from the party due to its diminishing internal coherence and relevance.

He explained that his decision to join the AlPC was inspired by the remarkable accomplishments of the Governor of Ebonyi State, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru and the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the national level.

