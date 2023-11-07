Ebonyi Empowerment Scheme: 160 Receive N2m Each

The first tranche of 500 beneficiaries of Ebonyi State government business empowerment initiative, have started receiving their N2m payment alerts.

The initiative which was flagged off on 17th October, 2023 by Governor Francis Nwifuru, was aimed at pulling Ebonyi youths out of street hawking in major cities across the country and part of the implementation of the Governor ‘s “The People’s Charter of Needs” manifesto aimed at addressing priority needs of people of the state.

About 160 of the beneficiaries confirmed receipt of their Banks’ credit alerts, while payment was still ongoing as at the time of this report.

Some of the beneficiaries , (names withheld) across the three Senatorial zones of the State confirmed receiving the payments in full.

They described Governor Nwifuru as a man with the heart of a gold who walks his talks by keeping his promises.

One of them from Afikpo North local government area, narrated how he has suffered through the streets of Lagos with his wife in search of daily bread, and expressed joy that the money will change his business and social status.

He said ‘for long I have been in Lagos with my wife struggling.

“I will use this money to help myself now, and I have outlined plans on starting and expanding on my business of interest which I also received training on from the government.

“I deeply appreciate the Governor for this gesture, and I pray for him and members of his government; it shall be well with them, and the Governor’s second tenure is not negotiable.”