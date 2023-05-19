Ebonyi: Echoes Of Election Petition Tribunal’s Relocation

The President of Court of Appeal, Monica Dongban-Mensem has ordered immediate relocation of the Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital to Abuja the nation’s capital with immediate effect. Secretary of the Tribunal, Nyior Henry Sekulla, announced the relocation of the tribunal to Abuja on Wednesday last week. No reason was given for the relocation of the tribunal. According to him, following the directive, the election petition tribunal office at the Ebonyi State Judiciary Headquarters in Abakaliki has shut down. He noted that, all processes relating to matters before the tribunal will continue at Abuja.

“The Honourable Justice Monica Dongban- Mensem, President Court of Appeal – HPCA has through the Deputy Chief Registrar, Election Petition Tribunal (EPT) Headquarters Abuja, directed the relocation of EPT sitting here to FCT Abuja. “Therefore, in compliance with the HPCA directives, the petitioners, counsel to parties and general public is hereby informed via this medium that, the EPT sitting here in Abakaliki thereby cease to operate in Abakaliki as at 26- 04-23; filings of processes, taking of proceed- ings etc. shall henceforth continue at Abuja,” Sekulla said.

On the reason for the decision to relocate the tribunal to Abuja, Sekulla said it is not within his powers to speak on that. He however noted that the Rivers State Election Petition Tribunal and that of one other state were also affected. While the relocation did not go down well with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state and some groups sympathetic to the party, some political parties in the state, their candidates and some other interest groups are hailing the development, which they argued will serve the interest of justice peace and safety.

APC kicks

The APC has already protested against the relocation and petitioned the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu over the issue. In the petition signed by the state chairman of the party, Chief Stanley Emegha, the state secretary, Ofoke Chukwuma and other executive members, the party urged the national chairman to use his offices to reach out to the appropriate authorities in ensuring that the governorship, national and state Assembly election petition tribunals resumes sitting forthwith in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

The party’s leadership maintained that the return of the tribunal back to Abakaliki will be in the interest of justice, equity and fairness as the relocation was the gimmick of the opposition parties, particularly the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State to truncate justice. The Ebonyi APC petition read in part: “You are truly aware that Ebonyi State under the leadership of Dr. David Nweze Umahi is totally an All Progressives Congress (APC) State. That Ebonyi State is the only state in the South East that won the three senatorial seats in landslide.

“That Your Excellency is also aware that All Progressives Congress (APC) Ebonyi State convincingly won the just concluded gubernatorial election, having Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru as the Governor-elect. “That it is pathetic that the loser, Peoples Democratic Party and its amateur governorship candidate, Ifeanyichukwu Odii have been bragging that they will use their connection at the judiciary and bribe their way to victory at the tribunal though Ebonyians massively voted them out at the poll hence their uncalled transfer of the election petition tribunal well sitting in Abakaliki to Abuja.

“That it is on record Your Excellency and also proved beyond all shadow of doubt that Ebonyi State is the most peaceful and law abiding state in the South-East and very conducive for the Governorship, National and Houses of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal. “That transferring Governorship, National and State Houses of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal from Abakaliki, capital of Ebonyi State to Abuja at the instance of the frivolous complaint of the opposition party, PDP, is not only laughable but ridiculous to our dear party in particular and Ebonyians in general.

“The said transfer memo/secular is hereby annexed for your information and appropriate action. The Governorship, National and State Houses of Assembly Election Petition since its inauguration in Ebonyi State has not recorded any threat or intimidation from any person or group of persons save this PDP nefarious/dastardly movements.” The party further stated that they have strong belief in the judiciary and the rule of law but will not fold its hands to watch electoral miscreants abuse the rule of law and the judiciary, hence this petition.

It noted that the party has 171 electoral wards and 2,946 polling units, adding that the cost implication of mobilizing witnesses in the said wards and polling units from Ebonyi State to Abuja in every court/tribunal sitting is not only cumbersome but also capital intensive. It expressed the regret that the relocation will shut out Ebonyians, party faithful and other interested parties from their fundamental right of participating in the court/tribunal.

Youths divided over relocation

A Youth group in the state, which is sympathetic to the APC, Unwuekunenyi United Youths Forum, also kicked against the relocation of the tribunal to Abuja. At a press conference in Abakaliki, the youth protested against the relocation of the tribunal, citing hardship on the people and lack of funds to mobilize both human and material resources to the nation’s capital during the sitting of the Tribunal. National President of the group, Prince Uche Ega, said: “We are Unwuekunenyi United Youths Forum; the apex youth organisation of Unwuekunenyi extraction in Ebonyi State.

We span over 80 per cent of the population and are spread across 10 out of the 13 LGAs of the state. We freely elect to state as follows: “We frown at the decision to relocate the Ebonyi State Election Petition Tribunal at the instance of the PDP gubernatorial candidate for the March 18, 2023 election. “That going by the precedence that propped/threw up the PDP candidate, we are worried that there is bias of prejudice, in granting one party the preference of choosing a venue outside the Ebonyi State capital, Abakaliki.

“Furthermore, the panel of judges in the Ebonyi State Election Petition Tribunal was never under any pressure of threat, attack or any other danger; neither was any party or persons to the post-election litigation being pressured, intimidated or attacked as to warrant the relocation of the Tribunal from Abakaliki to the FCT. “That the cost of transportation to Abuja is high, the security situation of the route to Abuja from Ebonyi is dangerous and other accruing logistics associated with the relocation is excruciating; witnesses to the matter may suffer abduction en route Abuja, thereby impeding the evidences required of them.

“The present development surrounding the news of the relocation of the Tribunal to the FCT is already building tension and is capable of throwing the state into an avoidable and unnecessary crisis. Suffice it to say that this whole shenanigans are suspicious and are unacceptable to the people of Unwuekunenyi and the good people of the state.

“On the strength of the foregoing, we therefore call on the relevant authorities namely the Nigeria Judicial Council, the Chief Justice of Nigeria , the President of the Appeal Court, and Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to urgent consider our appeal and return the Tribunal to Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, as obtained in other peaceful states of the country.”

But another youth group, Unwu-Ekumenyi Youths Movement, which backed the relocation of the tribunal to Abuja, denied that it protested against the relocation of the state Election Petition Tribunal to Abuja. Unwuekumenyi is socio-cultural organization in Ebonyi State that binds the people of Abakaliki bloc in eight out of the thirteen local government areas of the state together.

The group has been sharply divided with a faction supporting APC, while the other is supporting PDP and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). The youth group of the organisation has also been factionalized. The youths demanded public apology from Uche Ali Ega, who was the Director of Youth Mobilization of APC Governorship Campaign Organization in the 2023 general election and addressed journalists in Abakaliki on behalf of the movement that the youth were against the relocation of the petition tribunal.

The youth movement stated that as a socio- cultural organization, Unwu-Ekumenyi is not partisan and therefore would not interfere with the internal affairs of the Nigerian judiciary. Addressing journalists in Abakaliki, the President-General of Unwu-Ekumenyi Youths Movement, Prince Samchi Mgbada and the Secretary-General of the group, Comrade Solomon Egwu said: “How can Unwu-Ekumenyi Youths Movement protest when we are a non-partisan group?

“Investigations reveal that the relocation of the tribunals to Abuja was necessitated by the antics of Ebonyi State government officials who insinuated that the security of the tribunals could not be guaranteed except they agree to stay in the facility of an APC stalwart. These unpatriotic acts were allegedly followed with subliminal threats and menaces against prospective witnesses of opposition political parties. “As a socio-cultural organization, we do not want either Ebonyi people or those on assignment in Ebonyi State to be injured.

Abuja is the seat of the federal government and so, is the safest place in Nigeria. Unwu-Ekumenyi Youth Movement is encouraging the Nigerian judiciary to take any measures that will ensure the security of her personnel”, the group stated.

Relocation will serve interest of justice –PDP

Supporting the relocation, the state chapter of the PDP said the move will serve interest of justice, peace and safety. The party countered the protest by the APC in the state over the decision of the President of the Court of Appeal, saying that contrary to the claims of the APC, the relocation was for the overall interest of Justice, peace and safety.

The PDP described as unfortunate that a well-thought-out administrative judicial deci- sion has become a subject of crass blackmail, primitive influence peddling, name calling and obvious threats by officers of APC in the state. The opposition party in a statement issued by its acting chairman, Ifeanyi Nworie, alleged that evidence abound that the Ebonyi State government has been notorious for its hostility to the judiciary.

The party maintained that for the safety of the court, its staff, litigants and witnesses, the relocation of the tribunal was a well-thought-out decision. Nworie noted that this is not the first time that the sitting of an election tribunal has been ordered to be held in a place outside the state where the election took place. His words: “In the present dispensation, the President of the Court of Appeal of Nigeria has also ordered the relocation of the election tribunal in Rivers State and one other to Abuja.

Suffice to say that Rivers State and the other state are PDP state. Therefore, the order directing the relocation of the Election Tribunal in Ebonyi State to Abuja cannot be an effort by the PDP to subvert justice.” Nworie further argued that for neutrality, the need for parties to have free and unhindered access to the court as well as the need for justice to be dispensed without fear or harm to the judges among other reasons, the relocation of the tribunal was a welcomed development.

“Ebonyi State under the present administration has a sad and painful history of harassing and intimidating Judges who refuse to do its unlawful biddings. Times without number we have witnessed the barricading of courts in Ebonyi State by thugs and hirelings of the state government on account of decisions and judgements that did not favour the Ebonyi State government.

“As recently as the 15th and the 16th days of February, 2023, members of the dreaded Ebubeagu militia of Ebonyi State were mobilised to protest and bar- ricade the premises of the Ebonyi State High Court and that of the Federal High Court Abakaliki on account of the judgement by Hon. Justice Riman proscribing the Ebubeagu Security outfit of Ebonyi State for being illegal.

Staff, lawyers, and litigants ran and scampered for safety on each of the said occasions, while the police did nothing. “Furthermore, it is not disputable that the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Action Alliance (AA) also filed a petition challenging the outcome of the governorship election in Ebonyi State. The question is: Can Prof. Benard Odoh and Chijindu Odi, who are the petitioners freely come to ventilate their grievances in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State before the election tribunal when the government of Ebonyi State has declared Prof. Odoh wanted and is busy hunting for him despite a subsisting court decision?

“In addition, during the collation of the governorship election result in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, in the presence of the Commissioner of Police, the Director of State Security (DSS), the Resident Electoral Commissioner of Ebonyi State, members of the press, the APC collation agent threatened to slap and beat up the PDP state collation agent and proceeded to mobilize thugs to the venue,” he averred. Nworie, a lawyer, reiterated that the relocation of the tribunal will go a long way to serve the interest of justice, even as he noted that the order was within the powers of the Court of Appeal President.

“The PDP Ebonyi State chapter wish to affirm its confidence on the Election Petition Tribunal in Ebonyi State and further submit that the action of the President of Court of Appeal Federal Republic of Nigeria alongside the Election Petition Tribunal members in Ebonyi State will in a long way serve interest of justice as same was carried out in line with the powers conferred on the aforementioned judicial officers by the constitution and most importantly, it is for the overall interest of Justice, peace, fairness and equity, especially as same has truncated the ploy to subvert the process in Ebonyi State by APC, ” he submitted.

Umahi’s rival hails relocation

Governor Dave Umahi’s major opponent during the National Assembly election, Chief Linus Okorie, who hailed the relocation of the tribunal, said the relocation will save lives and guarantee justice for all parties. Okorie who was the candidate of the Labour Party for the Ebonyi South senatorial election in the 2023 elections, noted that Ebonyi State is not safe for candidates of the opposition parties to freely prosecute their petitions.

His words: “I wish to commend the President of the Court of Appeal for perceptively acting in the best interest of justice and Ebonyians too by moving the sitting of the Election Petitions Tribunal to Abuja. At least, this singular act will save lives in Ebonyi State and guarantee justice for all parties. It is evident that security reports on the officially induced insecurity and constricted democratic space which Ebonyi has long become abound in quarters that matter.

“For many petitioners and even their supporters, the fear had always been that without moving the tribunal sittings out of Abakaliki, the APC leadership of Okoro Emegha would make it impossible for the opposition; who are mostly the petitioners to freely prove their cases. “Reports already had it that the state APC chapter, archetypal of its hurried disposition to always copy evil, had allegedly concluded arrangements to frustrate the cases of their opponents by adopting the recent Rivers State model of blocking access to the tribunal venues for all non-APC litigants in the State.

The safety of the tribunal judges cannot also be guaranteed nor their zeal to dispense justice be assured under such a pervading threat of intimidation and insecurity,” Okorie said. He alleged that the ruling APC in the state has been making some sinister moves, including seeking the intervention of the National Chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, against the relocation to Abuja for the purpose of unleashing mayhem and circumventing justice in the state. Okorie, who is challenging the declaration of Governor Umahi as Senator-elect also alleged that the state government and ruling APC in the state were hell-bent on resorting to all manner of hooliganism and brigandage to subvert justice.

He said: “The excesses of the Ebubeagu militia are of national notoriety; including killing of innocent citizens, maiming, torture, dehumanization, intimidation and illegal detention of persons in secret dungeons”. “It was evident during the just concluded elections where non state actors were deployed to kill, intimidate, harrass supporters of the opposition parties and hijacking of Electoral materials.

Same scenario will definitely play out if the Tribunal sits in Abakaliki.” He also recalled how he was abducted by the members of the defunct Ebubeagu operatives and taken to the Old Government House because he was contesting against the outgoing governor of the state. “On October 16, 2022; I was abducted by Okoro Emegha’s Ebubeagu goons; taken to the Old Government House for indescribable torture, detention and dehumanization; before I was rescued by the police, arraigned and incarcerated for 45 days in prison on trump up charges of murder.

My only offense was contesting the Ebonyi South Senatorial seat against the incumbent Governor of the State, David Umahi Nweze,” Okorie recalled. He further called on all the parties to accept the decision of the President of the Court of Appeal and move on in the greater interest of justice and the sustained peace of Ebonyi State.

Tribunal must ensure justice –APGA

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the state, on its part, called on the tribunal to ensure that justice is served to all parties. The party in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Chibuike Nwanchor, noted that the outcome of the process will have a signifi- cant impact on the country’s national pride and its reputation as a leading democracy in Africa. “While we call and charge Their Lordships to be impartial and unbiased in the discharge of their duties, thus; It is pertinent to urge them to base their decision solely on the preponderance or otherwise of the evidence before it.

My lords should also ensure that due process is followed and that all parties involved are given a fair hearing as the decision would help in restoring faith in the electoral process and the country in general. “We also note that INEC must be held to a high standard of transparency, fairness, and compliance with its rules and guidelines. The election tribunal judges must ensure that INEC’s actions are scrutinized properly and that they are held accountable for any failures or shortcomings in their duties.

“The outcome of the election tribunal process will have a significant impact on the country’s national pride and its reputation as a leading democracy in Africa. It is therefore es- sential that my lords approach your task as a di- vine assignment to set things right and restore faith in the electoral process,” the party stated.