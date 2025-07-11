Ebonyi Crisis: One Feared Dead, Many Injured In Ekoli-Edda Community

One person has been reported killed and many injured in Ekoli, Edda Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

There has been tension in the community since last month after some attacks by suspected political thugs which also claimed a life, with properties worth millions of naira destroyed.

A former chairman of the local government and former House of Assembly member, Dr. Eni Uduma Chima and his younger brother, Chima Uduma Chima escaped death during the attack, with the SUV of the politician shattered with bullets.

Eni and the younger brother were banished by some members of the community for seven years after the incident. The duo were accused of promoting communal war by those who banished them.

The banishment, which caused tension in the community, was heightened on Wednesday following the killing of another person, Udu Nnachi Uzor.

Eyewitness account claimed that a group known as Catcham boys, killed Udu in his house at Ndenworo village in the community.

His wife, Onyinye who witnessed the incident narrated in a telephone interview that the suspects, numbering about 20, stormed their house at about midday and asked about her husband.

She claimed that, “They moved straight into the room and shot him dead. He was shot by one of the Catcham members known as ‘Deri’”. She said her husband’s remains had been deposited at the morgue.

Recounting the incident, a community leader, Chief Etta Egor said the Catcham vigilante group had been wreaking havoc and causing unnecessary tension in Ekoli-Edda.

“We sighted them going into the villages armed with pump action rifles in the company of policemen and soldiers. We were wondering what the problem was this time around.

“Suddenly, we started hearing gunshots and when we rushed to the house of Nnachi Uzor, he had already dropped dead.

“We met the wife and family members crying. We don’t know the crime Ekoli has committed that the government has allowed these people to be attacking and killing our innocent youths like this,” he recounted.

Meanwhile, when contacted, the Ebonyi State Police Public Relations officer, Joshua Ukandu, said the command is yet to get the details of the incident from Edda Local Government Divisional Headquarters DPO.