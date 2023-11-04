Ebonyi CP Decorates 31 Promoted Officers

Ebonyi State Commissioner of Police, Mrs Augustina Ogbodo on Saturday decorated 31 newly promoted officers of the State Command.

Ogbodo who decorated the newly promoted officers at the police headquarters, Abakaliki, the state capital, urged them to be dedicated to their duties.

She further urged them to be focused take responsibility and respect human rights.

The Commissioner explained that the new officers include: 10 Superintendent of Police (SP) to the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP).

“31 of them have been promoted to their new ranks. Promotion is a good thing as it takes one to another level.

“Others are: one Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) to the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP); 20 Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP),” She added.

Ogbodo congratulated the newly promoted officers on their elevation to the new ranks.

She further stressed the need for the officers to be steadfast and resolute in the discharging of their constitutional roles.

One of the promoted officers, Kingsley Okeh, commended the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Police Service Commission for the gesture.

“Yes, I am very glad to be one of the promoted officers. This calls for more dedication to duties and I promise we will continue to do our work with dedication and service to our fatherland”.