Ebonyi Court Sentences Four To Death For Murder

A High Court in the Ohaukwu Judicial Division of Ebonyi State, presided over by Justice Esther Otah, has sentenced four persons to death by hanging for the murder of a 26-year-old man, Mr. Chinonso Elom, also known as Oscar.

The convicts — Uchena Idono, cousin of the current Chairman of Ohaukwu Local Government Area; Anthony Elom (alias Tidy); Chibueze Onwe (alias Chief OO); and Chukwuemeka Ugah (alias Parity) — were found guilty of killing Chinonso on February 5, 2023.

In her judgment, Justice Otah ruled that the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The court held that evidence presented, including eyewitness accounts, established the culpability of the four men in the murder of the victim.

A forensic analysis on the firearm recovered from the scene confirmed it was last used on the day of the incident, further implicating the convicts.

Justice Otah dismissed the defendants’ arguments as insufficient to exonerate them from the charges.

Reacting to the judgment, the prosecuting counsel, Barrister Oluchi Ibiam from the Ebonyi State Ministry of Justice, expressed satisfaction with the outcome, describing it as a true reflection of justice.

Meanwhile, counsel to the defendants, Barrister Chinedu Uwa, expressed dissatisfaction with the verdict and announced plans to appeal.

The President of the Amalgamated Ngboejeogu Youths, Barrister Michael Odo, also reacted to the ruling, commending the court for delivering justice but lamenting the brutal killing of Chinonso as a reflection of the moral decay in society.

Reports revealed that the incident occurred in the evening of February 5, 2023, when the convicts, along with another suspect, ThankGod Onwe (currently at large), drove a branded Sienna bus to Ndulo Umuogudu Akpu road, stopping at the deceased’s business location near Okwo Ngbo Main Market.

Eyewitnesses said the group, believed to be members of a secret cult, confronted Chinonso and demanded information about the whereabouts of his younger brother, with whom they had an unresolved conflict.

When Chinonso failed to provide the information, he was dragged towards the vehicle. Upon resisting, one of the convicts, Anthony Elom (Tidy), shot him in the head, killing him on the spot.

