Ebonyi: Controversial N42bn Okadigbo Airport Demands Another N13.75BN

The new Airport in Ebonyi State, which gulped N42billion, constructed by the past administration of Senator Dave Umahi, the Minister of Works, was deemed to have been completed. But flight operations are yet to commence at the Airport, six months after inaugural flight operation following the runway which requires additional N13.75billion for rehabilitation. UCHENNA INYA reports

The Ebonyi International airport is located in three communities of Okaleru, Okposi Umuoghara and Amuzu in Ezza North and Ezza South Local Government Areas of Ebonyi State. It was built to make Ebonyi State to join the states that have constructed Airports in the country. It was constructed by the past administration in the state under the leadership of Dave Umahi, who is now the Minister of Works in the country and named after Muhammadu Buhari.

But the Federal Government renamed it after former Senate President of the country, Chuba Okadigbo. Umahi, during inaugural flight operation at the airport, few days to the end of his administration, said over N36 billion was expended on the project, which according to him, required additional N10 bilion for commencement of flight operations that time. But the present administration said N42billion was spent on the project by the Umahi administration. The state started constructing the Airport about four years ago.

The project started when the Federal Government was upgrading Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, which is 65kilometres away from Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, less than an hour drive. The project was going on when National Bureau of Statistics(NBS) released results of its research on November last year conducted on states poverty level in the country and named Ebonyi as the 4th poorest state.

The project was at advanced stage when the ranking was done by the NBS. Many saw the Airport as an expensive elitist undertaking that should have come in the next few years when a solid domestic economy, anchored on human capital development must have been put in place but the then Umahi government saw it as a necessity of the moment. The airport received serious criticisms from many people of the state though some persons, especially stakeholders applauded its construction.

The criticism was very high, especially after inaugural flight operations at the airport. A Medical Doctor and Public Affairs Analyst, Obinna Oke, said: "When the colonial masters came to Africa, they gave our forefathers pieces of mirror and bottles of gin in exchange for their gold, diamond, silver, bronze and good number of slaves. They had never seen a mirror and never tasted liquor, hence they thought they were things of value.

Hundreds of years after, some of us would have no need for mirrors. I’ve never had one in my room. We’ve also taken up advocacies against the consumption of alcohol in all forms, especially spirits like gins. “Today, many Ebonyians including the indigent trooped out in their numbers, some barefooted, some sick, some hungry, some jobless, to herald the commissioning of the Ebonyi State International Cargo Airport Onueke, largely because they don’t know what Airport is for.

They don’t see it at all as a mere means of transportation, like the bikes, the keke and the buses. “To them, it’s a status symbol, that when one uncultured, erratic and Mongolian idiot on Facebook, twitter or Instagram writes that Ebonyi people are primitive, one can easily fight back by saying ‘don’t forget that we have an international airport. Don’t forget that we have 13 flyovers. Don’t forget that we have 15 water fountains.

Don’t forget that we have Chinese light bulbs on the floor of our roads. Don’t dare forget’. Many more probably think that it’s a tree that bears money as fruit and soon everyone would be rich. “On the other hand, another group who often think themselves brilliant, exposed and sound enough not to be categorized into the same class as the former, are all over the social media debating about how the airport should’ve been named after Chinua Achebe, Nnamdi Kanu or Adichie or the late Engr Nweze, and not named after Muhammed Buhari, who already has another airport named after him.

Their own concern with their half-education is the name of the airport, and they believe strongly in themselves that they’re wise that way. “Sadly, I’m yet to encounter a group beyond the last mediocre class, who would see the real cause for concern. No one can see those smiling behind the microphone today at Onueke. No one can see the huge brown bags loaded with billions of naira as they disappear into the coffers of familiar faces; some dressed in kaftans, some in babariga, some in suits, some in agbada and one or two in white cassock.

No one is seeing that insatiable politician smiling at the precious gold and silver and diamond that they’ve gotten in exchange for fragile and transitory pieces of mirror christened ‘Ebonyi International Cargo Airport’. Nobody appears to see that. No one sees Dave Umahi and his cohort for who they truly are. No one. “Today, N36 billion owned by the 4th poorest State in Nigeria has made its way into a few deep pockets, the only persisting educationally less-developed state in the Southeast, the only state in Nigeria that made Nigeria retain Guinea worm status until not long ago, yet without any existing functional water scheme;

the only state without a tertiary health care centre except the one owned by the Federal Government; the only state with only seven medical doctors, one laboratory scientist and one pharmacist and less than 15 qualified nurses manning the entire 13 general hospitals and the 417 primary health care centres in the state put together; a state without any form of scholarship from the primary to the tertiary level, a state that has not employed a single person into the state civil service in the last 8 years.

“That state does not produce a single commodity that any other state in Nigeria relies on. That state has no national or international market in reality, neither does it have any tourist centre or sporting activity that can attract anybody from outside the state. “That same state has gone ahead against all her glaring pressing needs and necessities to build an international cargo airport at tune of N36 billion to be transporting what no one knows, and about a half more will still go down the drain in the course of maintaining the liability. Just like an artificial bumbum, it doesn’t end in doing one.

You must maintain it, otherwise ‘e go burst’. Ignorance is indeed the most expensive thing”. Since May this year when inaugural flight operation was performed on the airport, flight operations are yet to commence at the airport as a result of its runway which was constructed with concrete. The concrete nature of the runway is making it very difficult for flight operations at the airport. The present Governor of the state, Chief Francis Nwifuru, said the concrete has destroyed many aircrafts in the airport. He said there must be rehabilitation of the runway with asphalts, which will gulp the sum of N13.75billion for the runway to be good for flight operation.

The governor spoke at the banquet hall, Old Government House, Abakaliki, the state capital, last Saturday, while answering questions from journalists and members of the public at a media chat to mark Nigeria at 63 and Ebonyi State at 27. He noted that the mindset of those that started the Airport is germane but that they didn’t get the runway right as according to him, the runway is jumping and destroying aircraft tyres. Nwifuru disclosed that the concrete on the runway, which is very thick will be scrapped with asphalt used to rehabilitate the runway. The governor said the amount that was sunk into that Airport is something that any sane person will dump the project because of the bad nature of the runway, adding that the former administration in the state sunk N42billion into the airport.

He said: “A Governor called me and we discussed at lenght on the approval of N13.75billion on Airport that is deemed to have been completed and handed over. The question that Governor asked me is the question every reasonable Ebonyi man is asking. “The truth is that the mindset of those that started the Airport is germane but did we get it right? In area of runway, we didn’t get it right because the runway is jumping and it is destroying aircraft tyres. Initially, we thought that it is caused by the expansion joints.

That’s what we believed initially and we said okay, let us close all the expansion joints and know why it is jumping but it is still jumping and it has spoiled a lot of aircrafts and that is why many aircraft refused to land there. “For us to get it right, we approached the Federal Ministry of Aviation and asked them what do we do. They told us that we need to do scafication and put thyroids and start laying asphalt. I said wow, we are into trouble.

When you look at the amount that was sunk into that Airport, it is not something you get up and say you want to abandon. The former administration sunk N42billion into that edifice. It is one of the best, biggest and largest Airports. “I said okay, how to make a mark is doing something very difficult or challenging. We have been confronted with a lot of challenge on this matter and we must do something and get it right because our people’s money has been spent on the project and we must get the project right by putting what is right and what everybody want.

“Since we cannot make use of the project now, then what is the essence of spending on that project now? This is why we engaged so many contractors including CCECC, Julius Berger and so many other contractors to give us their quotations. Some gave N14billion, some gave N15billion, some gave N11billion and N10billion depending on what they do. But when we look at their schedules and the needs of the Ministry of Aviation, we gave it to them to see what they gave to us whether we can do with those that bidded for N10 Billion.

They said well, the total area of this run way is 75ms x 3.1km and they have the extra. The extra is before the landing and after the landing because when you land and if there is any issue with the aircraft, you must walk to the end and go outside to the landing permit centre to park. “The former Governor of the state and Minister of Works has been visiting a lot of projects and see the one ITC did and that is the only contractor he has confirmed that is doing a good work.

But Senator Onyekachi Nwebonyi called me and said we have a good contractor who can give you what you want at a good rate and that the Ministry of Aviation can attest to it. I said my brother, this is what I am looking for and demanded the contractor’s whereabouts and I have the bill of CCECC, which is very high for me to carry. “So, when I saw this other people Sena- tor Onyekachi Nwebonyi made mention of, they gave me good bill, a reasonable bill. I said well, this people have experiences and they bidded for the project and their own is responsive and cheaper and that is why we said we want to take them.

We didn’t just venture into the rehabilitation of the airport just to spend money but just to make use of the value of our money that has been spent on that project”, he stated. Nwifuru has paid five months arrears of salaries of workers of the Airport. As the state government is battling to rehabilitate the Airport, former governors of the state, Senator Sam Egwu and Chief Martin Elechi, have condemned the renaming of the Airport after Chuba Okadigbo.

Elechi and Egwu said the Airport should have been renamed after someone who contributed to the creation of the state, not Okadigbo, who they said didn’t do anything for the state to deserve such immortalization in the state through the Airport named after him. The two former governors spoke during the Independence Day celebration at Centenary City, New Government House, Abakaliki, the state capital.

Elechi personally said the Airport should have been named after former President Muhammadu Buhari, who contributed in the creation of the state, as a former military Head of State and its development as President of the country. He also suggested that it should have been named after one of the founding fathers of the state, late Senator Offia Nwali, who was the first African man to obtain a Master Degree in Computer Science.

Elechi, who is also one of the founding fathers of the state, said: “Ebonyi people are not happy to hear our new Airport being called Chuba Okadigbo Airport. Chuba Okadigbo is a great Nigerian but he is not known in Ebonyi State neither will Ebonyi people say this is what he did for them. “When I was Secretary of National Party of Nigeria(NPN), Okadigbo was vying for the Senate. We were friendly. All I remember is that he used to vist me at 5 Igboeze Street, Enugu and we will sit over a bottle of brandy until the bottle was empty. “We didn’t talk about Ebonyi people or their problems or their solutions.

Understandably, General Muhammadu Buhari knew our problems. When he was the Brigade Major in Abakaliki, he gave us the pass that enabled us to go to Ogoja to plead our case. He assisted us to an extent with security people over what we were doing to create Ebonyi State . “We love him and it was proper to name the airport after him. But since he didn’t accept it, we think the airport should be named after someone else. “That airport is less than 10kilometres to the Primary School where Offia-Nwali made his marks as a student.

That airport is less than 10kilometres to the road and House of Dr. Offia-nwali . We think it will be more appropriate to name the airport after him and that is the request I am making on behalf of founding fathers and the people of Ebonyi Central zone”.

But a former Commissioner for Information and State Orientation in the state and one of the founding fathers of the state, Chief Abia Onyeike, has warned the former governors against crisis in South East over their clamour for the renaming of the International Airport named after the late former Senate President, Chuba Okadigbo. Onyeike, who condemned the clamour, said it was capable of throwing the South East into crisis , describing the clamour as parochial and selfish.

Speaking to Sunday Telegraph in Abakaliki, the former NUJ Deputy National President, wondered why Elechi emphatically stated that the Ebonyi International Airport should have been named after someone like late Dr. Offia Nwali, the first African man that obtained Doctorate Degree in Computer Science and who contributed to the creation of the state when he(Elechi) didn’t impact on Nwali during his reign as the governor of Ebonyi State.

Onyeike said: “Somebody was saying that Okadigbo didn’t contribute to the creation of Ebonyi State. Leaders of Ebonyi State have never been consistent over anything about those who contributed to the creation of Ebonyi State or those who didn’t contribute. “If you say that the Airport should be named after Offia-Nwali and you want to remove the name of Chuba Okadigbo now, the implication is that the people of Enugu State will also tell you that the name of Akanu Ibiam, who is from Ebonyi State should be removed.

They will tell you that the name of Akanu Ibiam should no longer be in their Airport. It should be C. C Onoh. So, how will you handle that? “Those calling for the remaining of the Chuba Okadigbo Airport are very parochial and selfish . It is not only what Elechi said that should be taking. Nobody will descend so low to be talking like this.

“The issue of those who contributed to the creation of Ebonyi State as consideration in naming the Ebonyi Airport is neither here nor there. “There was never a time when the leaders of Ebonyi State were consistent on such consideration. I want give you a typical exam- ple. In the case of Edda Local Government, where I come from, there was a time when a particular position was being zoned to that area and the so called leaders of Ebonyi State movement, positioned somebody who was highly opposed to the creation of Ebonyi State whereas other people including Osuu Oduko were also angling for that position.

So, who is fooling who? “Let them not start a fight they cannot finish because by the time you start talking about changing the name of the Airport named after Chuba Okadigbo, then the people of Enugu will also start their own struggle to change the name of the Airport that has been named after Akanu Ibiam. “Those who pretend to love Offia Nwali so much were in power for eight years as governor and they didn’t find it fit to tar the road leading to Offia Nwali’s house.

It is only in the naming of Airport that has already been named to another person that they are remembering him. “When it comes to the leaders, who led the creation of Ebonyi State like Akanu Ibiam, have these leaders ever bothered about Akanu Ibaim son, where is the Regent of Unwanna, the Akanu Ibiam community Aluu Ibiam? Where is Akanu Ibiam’s son? Did these so called leaders ever bother or did they ever bother when they had the opportunity to remember them or to bring close to benefit from one thing or the other as the children of a man who led the struggle for the creation of Ebonyi State? Did they do that? “Rather, what they want to do now is to start the crisis that will lead to the removal of Akanu Ibiam’s name from Enugu Airport”.