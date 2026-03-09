Ebonyi Community Protests Alleged Plot To Impose Monarch

Tension is rising in Ohaisu Autonomous Community in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State following allegations that some government officials are attempting to influence the selection of the community’s next traditional ruler.

The dispute has created a sharp division between the Ohaisu Traditional Council of Elders and some political figures over the process for selecting the next Ezeogo of Ohaisu, the community’s paramount monarch.

At the centre of the controversy is the succession to the stool of Ezeogo Isuoha II, following the death of the first traditional ruler, Ezeogo Isuoha I. The late monarch was selected in April 2001 after the creation of the autonomous community in 2000.

Leaders of the Traditional Council insist that the selection must strictly follow the provisions of the Traditional Rulers and Autonomous Communities Law of 1999 (Law 34) and the Constitution of Ohaisu Autonomous Community adopted on May 4, 1999.

However, another group of elders reportedly aligned with some government officials is advocating the use of population size as the criterion for determining which village should produce the next monarch. Community sources allege that the push for the population-based formula is linked to one of the contenders for the stool whose wife currently serves as the Head of Service in Ebonyi State.

Members of the Traditional Council, however, say they remain the custodians of the community’s customs and are determined to protect the established process. As part of the succession process, the Elders-in-Council constituted an Ezeogo Electoral Committee headed by Chief Godwin Ogbonnia Isu, with Chief Ewa Ifeanyichukwu Madukaibe as secretary.

The committee cleared three can- didates to contest for the throne: Dr. Okoro Francis Ekuma from Amangballa Village, Arc. Gabriel Egwu Ude from Amachi Village, and Mr Patrick Idam Isu from Ngodo Village.

The crisis deepened when some members of Amangballa Village petitioned the Afikpo North Local Government Council, requesting that population size be adopted as the basis for selecting the monarch.

Following the petition, the council chairman, Mr. Timothy Nwachi, initially suspended the selection process, but later allowed it to resume after the petitioners withdrew their complaint. Despite the withdrawal, the controversy has persisted.

In a petition to Governor Francis Nwifuru, two elders, Ichie Innocent Akpunwoke and Ichie Patrick Ologwu Eluu, accused some governmentlinked individuals of attempting to hijack the process.

They alleged that Chief Hyacinth Ekuma Ikpor and Hon. Raphael Okoronkwo, Coordinator of Afikpo North Development Centre, were using their influence to manipulate the succession process and urged the governor to ensure that the selection follows existing laws and the, community’s constitution.