Ebonyi Community, Ex-Health Minister, Others Eulogize Late Veteran Journalist, Anyim Ude

The people of the Akaeze community, Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and some eminent Nigerians including former Minster of Health, Professor Christian Onyebuchi Chukwu, Deputy Vice Chancellor of National Open University, Abuja, Professor Orji Uduma Orji and other personalities have eulogized one of the founding fathers of the state, Senator Anyim Ude who passed on to the great beyond.

Ude, a veteran journalist and ace broadcaster who represented the Ebonyi South Senatorial District between 2007 and 2011. He passed away on May 15, 2023, while his funeral rites commenced.

On Sunday, there was a book presentation in honour of his Akaeze Community. The book titled “a personal odyssey (1960-2011)”, was written by the late Senator.

Former Minister of Health, Professor Onyebuchi Chukwu who was among the dignitaries that graced the occasion, described Ude as a man of integrity, an outstanding champion of Ebonyi State and a worthy son of Akaeze.

“Late Senator Anyim Ude was a man of integrity and outstanding champion of Ebonyi State and a worthy son of Akaeze. He was one of one the pillars of the old Afikpo bloc.

“I regard him as a very sophisticated man of integrity who chose to be as simple as possible in his dealings with fellow human beings.

“He is a forthright human being, a man who respected everyone regardless of age, gender or social class but who in turn also attracted a lot of respect from everyone he associated with, a great Nigerian, a great humanist.

“I started hearing about him in the late 80s when I graduated as a Medical Doctor from the University of Lagos. At that time, we were still in the old Imo State and when I started asking about those that were making their marks in the old Afikpo bloc, one of the names that I came across was Anyim Ude and he was a broadcast journalist then.

“I started following him up that time and saw his upward trajectory and his very rapid progress in the world of journalism, in the world of broadcasting. But once Ebonyi State got created in 1960, that was the opportunity to get close to the man. It was when I started relating with him one-on-one and he took as his son and mentored me. We became friends and he became my confidant”, he stated.

On his part, the Deputy Vice Chancellor of National Open University(NOUN), Abuja who was the book reviewer said the later ace broadcaster empowered people in his community and beyond and that he will be greatly missed.

He called on the people to emulate his legacies describing Ude as a man of unity, integrity and honesty.

He noted that the late Ude lived a life of service and urged the people to live such a life to impact the people the way the veteran journalist did.

A former Chairman of Ivo local government area, Chief Joseph Obasi who hails from Akaeze said the late Ude came into politics and did not allow politics to change him but rather changed it through his selfless service to the community, the state and the country.

He noted that the late Senator empowered many which included him politically, adding that he will surely be missed.