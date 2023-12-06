Ebonyi Community Denies Attacking Benue Traders

The people of the Ngbo community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State have denied the alleged attack on traders from their neighbouring Agila, Benue State.

There was an online report that three traders of Agila people were attacked in the Ngbo market where they were transacting businesses following the return of peace in the two communities after 102 years of warfare.

But Ngbo Ngbo Leaders Council debunked the alleged attack on the Agila traders in the Okwo Ngbo market.

The Council debunked the attack in a statement signed by the President and Secretary General, Okeh C. Okeh, Emmanuel Etu Odo, and Cyril Obazi who is the Chairman, the Ngbo/Agila Inter-community Peace and Reconciliatory Committee.

“Ngbo youths did not attack Agila youths in Okwo Ngbo Market, there was no disruption of the day’s business activities in the market.

“The two inter-state neighbours dropped their weapons of war and embraced peace totally, on 18th November 2023. Since that day, Ngbo and Agila people have been visiting each other, selling and buying in the same market, and sleeping over without fear of any attack or molestations.

“We call on the general public, especially our Agila neighbours, to discountenance the unfounded publication and go about their normal businesses which include buying and selling in Okwo Ngbo Market” the group stated.

Similarly, the Deputy Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Hon. Chinedu Onah on Wednesday debunked the report that Ngbo youths attacked Agila traders

“It was just mere speculation because I was at the Okwo-Ngbo market that day. It was a mere misunderstanding between an Agila guy that was not identified by our people who were masquerading” he stated. ENDS