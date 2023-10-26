Ebonyi Communal War: Nwifuru Issues Ultimatum Over Missing Soldier

…threatens to dissolve peace committee

Governor Francis Nwifuru has condemned the missing of a soldier in Ohaukwu Local Government area of Ebonyi State.

A soldier was declared missing on Wednesday in the troubled Effium community of the state.

The people of Effium and Ezza-Effium in the community have been at war for over two years now with thousands of lives lost and properties worth billions of naira destroyed.

The last administration in the state tried to resolve the problem but to no avail.

Governor Nwifuru came in and set up a peace and reconciliation committee to find a lasting solution to the war

The committee which was set up over three months ago have been working round the clock to deliver on the assignment.

But on Wednesday this week, one of the soldiers in the community was reportedly abducted and has not been seen.

Governor Nwifuru who is visibly angry over the development, gave the community 12: noon today to release the missing soldier alive or face war with the state government.

The governor also threatened to dissolve the peace and reconciliation committee if the soldier is not released today.

This was contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Dr Monday Uzor on Wednesday evening.

The statement reads “The Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru has received with utmost shock and dismay the report that one of the Soldiers on peace peacekeeping mission at the Akparata axis of Effiuim in Ohaukwu Local Government Area has been declared missing.

“To this end, His Excellency the Governor has warned that if the soldier is not found alive before 12 noon tomorrow, 26th October 2023, the Government will be left with no option than to declare war against whoever is involved, be it Effiuim or Ezza Effiuim and those found culpable will never inhabit the community again.

“Also the Governor has warned that the Committee intervening in the crisis will be dissolved if the missing Solder is not found before 12 noon tomorrow, 26th October, 2023.

“Finally, the Governor has declared that enough is enough”.