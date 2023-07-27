Ebonyi Communal Crises: Group Hails Nwifuru’s Peace Moves

A socio-cultural group in Ebonyi State, Great Elites of Ezza Ezekuna, has commended the Governor of the state, Chief Francis Nwifuru, for setting up peace committees to resolve many lingering crises and wars in different parts of the state.

The group also commended the Governor for taking practical actions to settle people displaced by war in Ishielu’s Local Government Area of the state.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the President-General of the association, Chief Peter Chibuike Orogwu, and the Secretary-General, Chief Emeka Nweke, and made available to journalists.

The group said that as a leader in love with his people, Nwifuru knows that peace was the first index of good governance, hence his proactive steps to have a peaceful state which included the setting of the peace committees and the construction of housing estates for the people of Ameze and Izzo Autonomous Communities in Ishielu LGA for those whose homes were destroyed in the Ezillo and Ezza Ezillo war that claimed many lives and billions of properties.

“We wish to commend the pragmatic Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru on his practical steps of setting up committees of eminent persons to resolve the crisis between Ishinkwo and Abaomege in Ebonyi South; Ikwo and Amana communities in Ebonyi Central; and Effium and Ezza-Effium in Ebonyi North.

“We are equally impressed by Governor Nwifuru’s plan to resettle the internally-displaced people of Ameze and Izzo Autonomous Communities of Ishielu LGA. Members of the Great Elites of Ezza Ezekuna hereby charge Ebonyi people to support Nwifuru’s administration to restore permanent peace in Ebonyi State to enable the implementation of Governor Nwifuru’s organic manifesto which is entitled ‘Ebonyi People’s Charter of Needs’ for the benefit of Ebonyi people.

“Apart from the commencement of housing projects for the displaced people of Ameze and Izzo communities in Ishielu LGA, Governor Nwifuru of Ebonyi State had on Tuesday, 11th July, inaugurated three different committees with the mandate to restore peace in the warring communities in different parts of Ebonyi State wherein thousands of lives and valuable properties have been lost’, the group said.