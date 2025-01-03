Ebonyi Commissioner Offers Free Enrollment Of 50 Indigents Into HIS

Share

No fewer than 50 persons comprising elderly, women, men and children of Okposi community in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, have been enrolled free into the State Health Insurance Scheme (HIS) courtesy of the Commissioner for ICT Hon Uzor Tochukwu Okorie.

In a similar vein, Okorie has equally offered scholarship to 10 indigent students of the community studying in various institutions across the country.

Speaking at a special Christmas get-together held in his country home Okposi Okwu, to thank God for a peaceful 2024, the Commissioner said that beneficiaries were drawn from the four wards of Okposi.

According to him, “This initiative is to appreciate God for His mercies and kindness throughout the year 2024”

“50 persons comprising elderly, women men have been enrolled free into the health insurance scheme”

“10 indigent students studying in tertiary institutions were offered scholarship to pursue their studies”

“Our intention is to ensure that the people have free access to medicare, I see Christmas as a season to celebrate the birth of Christ, a time to show love and share with the less privileged ones”

The Commissioner noted that he has enjoyed unimaginable support from the four wards of Okposi stating that they have given enormous support to Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, and the Minister of Works Engr David Umahi.

Earlier in their goodwill messages, the Chairman of Ohaozara local government Hon Consider Chinonso Aja, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (South East) Barrister (Mrs) Chioma Nweze, applauded the Commissioner for the initiative .

“This Initiative by the Commissioner to alleviate the plight of the less privileged members in the society is a laudable one”

Dignitaries that graced the occasion included the Senior Special Assistant to the President in Community Engagement (South-East) Barrister Chioma Nweze, the Chairman of Ohaozara Local government Hon Consider Chinonso Ajah, and Coordinators of Development Centers among others.

The ceremony was preceded with a thanksgiving service officiated by Arch Bishop Godswill Onyeuwama Omoke of the Presbyterian church of Nigeria.

