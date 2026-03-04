Ebonyi Chapter Adopts Consensus Candidates

Ebonyi State Chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC), yesterday conducted the state congress to elect new leadership of the party for the next four years.

Governor Francis Nwifuru while speaking at the event held at the Ngele Oruta Township Stadium Abakaliki attributed the success of the event to the peaceful disposition of the national leader of the APC President Bola Tinubu.

He said: “I thank our father President Bola Tinubu for making this tremendous sacrifice.” Nwifuru said the reason the congress was not fraught or marred by rage, rancour and political resentments was due to the leadership qualities entrenched by President Tinubu.

He added: “It is through him we are enjoying peace and stability today, without him this event would not have been possible.” He explained that the stakeholders of the party in the state gave nod to the adoption of consensus candidates to eliminate rancour and make the party stronger.