Ebonyi Blacklists 29 Contractors For Shoddy Jobs, Says Commissioner

Ebonyi State Executive Council, has approved the blacklisting of 29 contractors for unsatisfactory performance. In a similar vein, the contractors have been barred from executing further jobs in the state. The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Jude Okpor disclosed this yesterday in Abakaliki, the state capital, while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the weekly State Executive Council (SEC) meeting.

He said the council considered report on the performance of different contractors handling government projects in the ongoing estates for the resettlement of Izzo and Amaeze autonomous communities in Ishielu Local Government Area. “Council approved the blacklisting of 29 contractors for unsatisfactory performance and barred them from executing further jobs in the state,” he added. Okpor, who did not disclose the identities of the contractors, however, described them as a clog in the wheel of progress of the state.

On the issue of boundary conflict between the people of Effium and Ezza Effium, the Commissioner said that the council set up a peace committee to liaise with the earlier constituted Implementation committee to actualise the government white paper on the restoration of permanent peace in the area. He said: “The members of the committee include Ambassador Frank Nchita Ogbuewu as chairman, Senator Sonni Ogbuoji (member), Rev. Fr. Abraham Nwali (secretary), and representatives from the Ministries of Lands & Survey, Housing, Works & Transport.