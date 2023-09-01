Ebonyi Begins Upgrading Of Chuba Okadigbo Airport

Ebonyi State government has commenced the upgrade of the newly constructed Chuba Okadigbo Airport runway to International standard.

The upgrade was also to avert plane crashes.

The State Commissioner on Aviation and Technology, Dr. Ngozi Obichukwu who disclosed this to reporters, noted that expatriates have been contracted to upgrade the Airport runway.

Obichukwu noted that the upgrade of the runway, from concrete to standard asphalting, was to enhance the operation of foreign airlines and other flight movements in the airport.

She explained that Governor Francis Nwifuru has made adequate security at the airport to protect lives and properties, especially the travellers.

Obichukwu said: “The runway is of concrete, instead of asphalt. That’s why Governor Francis Nwifuru quickly dispatched experts who are knowledgeable in the construction of runways to see how the runway can be upgraded to international standards.

“The expatriates are here and as you can see, they are working tirelessly to ensure that the runway meets international standards. The United Nigeria Airways landed here and requested that the concrete be upgraded to standard asphalting.

“Governor Francis Nwifuru has opened discussion with CCECC and CDC construction companies to ensure that the runway is constructed to international standard”, she said

She called on travellers to be patient, as the runway upgrade will soon be completed, adding that: “Chuba Okadigbo’s airport has overtaken other Airports in South East region and needed to be upgraded to international standard.

Obichukwu commended Governor Francis Nwifuru’s payment of five (5) months’ salaries to over five hundred staff that were recruited by the past administration in the state.

“We commend the governor for the payment of salaries to over five hundred (500) Airport staff that were recruited five months ago by the previous administration.

“We also commend his pro-activeness and determination to ensure that Ebonyi is on the road World Map of Airways and that’s why he quickly engaged these expatriates and by tomorrow, the technical officers are commencing work, to ensure that the runway is perfectly in order” she submitted.