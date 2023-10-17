Ebonyi Begins Training, Empowerment Of 500 Hawkers

…Earmarks N2million for each beneficiary

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, on Tuesday flagged off empowerment of 500 indigenes of the state who are hawking in various cities across the country.

The 500 persons would be trained in various skills by the state government and empowered with N2 million each after the training.

Governor Nwifuru flagged off the training at the state vocational college inside Centenary City, the new government house Abakaliki the state capital.

Nwifuru who took time to narrate his humble beginning as a bricklayer before he became the governor, urged the people of the state to engage in meaningful ventures from where they may be promoted to a higher level the way he did and became the governor.

He implored the beneficiaries to use the opportunity to learn skills that can enhance their standard of living.

“I wear your shoes and I know where it pinches. I suffered a lot, I passed through hurdles, I passed through stages of life and I now realise that those stages I passed are because God wants to equip me.

“I made myself available for God to equip me. So, it is now a challenge to most of our leaders, and to most of our youths today to make yourselves available today for God to equip you.

“It’s not easy for a young man to be a bricklayer, it’s not easy and I decided to make myself available. Today, you are here to learn skills, you have good skills but those skills refuse to put food on your tables.

“This is why we have lots of skill development centres here and we said you should come and learn some other skills which can put food on your tables, even without much struggle you will see food on your tables.

Some of you have what you are doing that you need only some little support, then you can grow it very well and that is why you are here.

“So, it is not by force that you learn a skill if you have what you are doing that is very much enormous to feed you. For those that don’t have what can put food on your table without struggle, bend down and learn the skill skills and get new innovations and find a way of being very much enhanced so that at the of the day, you will not only get growth but you get development attach to it.

“It gives me a lot of courage after selecting people who can reason together with me to champion my charter of needs manifesto.

“I didn’t know I was going to enjoy the cooperation I am enjoying today, I didn’t know if will enjoy the support of most of our leaders.

The State Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Business Development, Chief Oguzor Offia- Nwali told journalists that the state government was targeting 1,5000 people of the state for the empowerment programme.

“The aim is to target 1,500 Ebonyians, we will take it in batches, the 1,500 beneficiaries will get N2 million each which amounts to N3 billion.

“We are taking the first batch of 500 persons which amounts to N2billion and that is what we have done today.

“We are training for a specific period of time and before they leave the training ground their accounts will be credited.

The training will last as long as they are able to learn the skills. We are not forcing them to learn particular skills; they are allowed to learn the skill they want and the beneficiaries were selected from the cities we visited”, he stated.

On his part, the Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Nnanna Elechi said the empowerment programme was Governor Nwifuru’s desire to liberate the indigenes of the state who are hustling in the streets of Lagos, Abuja, Onitsha, Aba, Port-Harcourt and other cities in the country.

He added that the training and empowerment programme was in line with the Charter of Needs manifesto of the present administration in the state.