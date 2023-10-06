Ebonyi Begins Reconstruction Of Dilapidated Road

Ebonyi State government has commenced the reconstruction of the dilapidated Walter Works road that leads to where water is reticulated to Abakaliki, the state capital.

The road has suffered several years of abandonment by previous administrations in the state.

Speaking with journalists at the construction site, the Commissioner for Works and Transport, Engr Stanley Lebechi said the reconstruction was to pave the way for maintenance of the reservoir to supply potable water to the people of the state.

He opined that Governor Nwifuru’s led administration would not stop fulfilling his campaign manifesto of people’s charter of needs, adding that the road would not only serve one purpose but also serve the residents of the communities across the street.

“The clearing of the waterworks road has commenced, and once, we reconstruct this road, the reservoir which is meant to supply water to the people of Ebonyi State is located inside. The maintenance of the reservoir will start as soon as the road is reconstructed.

“We are picking the design of the road and the surveyors are working and the total kilometre of the road will be made known as soon as the clearing is over.

“This road was completely abandoned, just yesterday, the governor visited here and today work has commenced and within a short period of time the low lift will be done.

“I can confidently tell you that work has started at low lift Because of the bushy nature of the road” he stated.