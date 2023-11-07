Ebonyi Assures Speedy Rehabilitation Of Chuba Okadigbo Airport

Ebonyi State Government, on Tuesday said it was committed to speedy rehabilitation of Chuba Okadigbo Airport runway which is gulping N13.75bn.

The Commissioner for Aviation and Transport Technology in the state, Mrs Ngozi Obichukwu disclosed this to journalists in Abakaliki the state capital.

She commended Governor Francis Nwifuru for mobilizing contractors to site to ensure speedy rehabilitation of the Airport.

Obichukwu said the runway if completed, will boast the economic viability/development of the state by a greater percentage.

She said that the contractor, IDC, through the efforts of Governor Nwifuru, had deployed numerous equipment, and installed Asphalt plant, and ready for the rehabilitation of the Chuba Okadigbo’s airport runway, Onueke Ezza South LGA.

“The installation of the Asphalt plant is on going, the contractor has started casting the Asphalt plant base before installation of the components.

“From my site seeing, I confirm some of their construction equipment that is on ground such as Excavator, Bulldozer, pay-loader, crane, water tanker, truck, Bituminous tank and paver machine” she stated.

Obichukwu further stated that more machine including vibration roller, milling machine, grader and others were on their way to the state.