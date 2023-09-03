Ebonyi Assembly Passes Vote Of Confidence On Nwifuru

The Ebonyi State House of Assembly has passed a vote of confidence on Governor Francis Nwifuru.

Moving the motion under matters of urgent public importance, the Chief Whip of the Assembly, Hon. Nkemka Onumah argued that the Governor has recorded unprecedented developmental strides which include infrastructure, empowerment, water, security, and human development among others within three months in office.

Seconding the motion, the member representing Izzi West Constituency, Hon. Abiri Godwin said the motion was apt as the activities of the Governor have been monitored and discovered to reflect the expectations and yearnings of the people especially the construction of rural roads in all the 24 State constituencies in the state and distribution of fertilizers to genuine farmers to reduce food insufficiency in the nearest future.

In their Contributions, a member representing Izzi East Constituency, Hon Goodluck Mbam and a member representing Ebonyi North East, Hon Chinyere Nwogbaga averred that the people of the state can now sleep with their two eyes closed owing to Governor Nwifuru’s achievements in the area of security adding that the vote of confidence on the Governor will strengthen him to deliver more democratic dividends.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Hon Moses Odunwa put the motion to vote and it was unanimously adopted.

The House equally passed a motion directing local government chairmen to pay monthly stipends of at least twenty thousand naira(N20000) to town union executives in the state.

Moving the motion seeking the payment of monthly stipends to the town union executives, the Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon Chinedu Onah representing Ohaukwu South said town union executives in villages play invaluable roles in assisting the government to maintain peace and order in their various areas of coverage adding that Town Union Executives have been rendering their services over the years without any form of incentives.

Contributing the House Chief Whip Hon Nkemka Onumah and a member representing Ohaozara East Hon Chigozie Igu stressed the need for timely passage of the motion and the support of the members to achieve this saying it is in line with the Governor’s Peoples Charter of Need to Ebonyi citizens as a source of encouragement to the work they do in alleviating the economic hardship caused by fuel subsidy removal.

In their contributions, Hon Friday Ogbuewu representing Ezza South Constituency, Hon Ifeanyi Nwakpu representing Ikwo North, and Hon Stephen Orji Igwe representing Afikpo South East argued that the payment of monthly stipends will be an encouragement to the town union executives to assist in discharging their functions.

The Speaker put the motion to question after much deliberations by the members and it was unanimously adopted.