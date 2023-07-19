Ebonyi Assembly Passes Boundary Commission Bill

Ebonyi State House of Assembly has passed into law a bill for the establishment of the Boundary and Allied Matters Commission.

The passage of the bill into law took place at the House of Assembly Complex in Nkaliki Road, Abakaliki, the state capital during a plenary session presided over by the Speaker of the assembly, Hon. Moses Ije Odunwa.

The law deemed to have come into force on 18th July 2023 will be cited as the Ebonyi State Boundary and Allied Matters Commission (Establishment) and related matters Law 2023.

Leader of the House, Hon. Kingsley Ikoro, and Chief Whip Hon Nkemka Okoro Onumah highlighted the importance of the bill stating that the establishment of the commission is apt given the regular degrees of intra and inter-communal crises which have resulted in the wanton killings and destruction of properties among the local government of the state and urged his colleagues to ensure that the bill was given accelerated passage.

Contributing, the member representing Izzi West Constituency Hon. Godwin Abiri, and Hon Nwankwo Chikezie Igu representing Ohaozara East argued that the commission if established shall define and delimit inter and intra-local government area or council boundaries in accordance with the delimitation instruments or documents established for that purpose.

Lending their voices, a member representing Afikpo South East Constituency Hon. Stephen Oji Igwe, and a member representing Ezza South Hon. Friday Ogbuewu said the commission will liaise with the state boundary committee of neighbouring states with a view of taking joint measures that will promote inter-community relationship.

The Deputy Whip Hon. Arinze Lucas Chukwu, and a member representing Ebonyi North West Hon Nwodo Aloysius were of the opinion that the bill will encourage and promote joint inter-community development ventures among border dwellers and equally evolve measures for joint utilization of amenities along local government boundaries within the state.

On his part, the member representing Abakaliki North Constituency, Hon. Victor Nwoke said the commission when established will identify and intervene in areas of potential disputes in the State.

Speaking shortly after the passage of the law, the Speaker, Hon. Moses Ije Odunwa stressed the importance of the Law saying that the state like other states of the Federation has had its share of communal conflicts resulting from border-related issues but maintained that the Commission when established would serve as a utility partner in ensuring that boarder related crises in the state were ameliorated and provide the administration of Governor Nwifuru ample opportunity for all-round development and human empowerment.