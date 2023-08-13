Ebonyi Assembly Deputy Speaker Seeks Youth Inclusiveness In Governance

The Deputy Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Hon Chinedu Onah has stressed the need for youths to take their rightful place in nation building.

This according to him will help in creating an enabling platform for them to thrive in their contributions to the development of the society through meaningful participation.

Onah stated this while addressing a Town Hall Meeting in his Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state with the youths at Ngbo Development Union.

He opined that he was in government to seek immediate solutions to the needs and challenges of the youths and encourage them in participatory politics and policy-making procedures.

The Deputy Speaker warned youths against negative political participation including thuggery and also disdain themselves for trivialities that can bring dishonour to Ohaukwu land.

Chairman of the occasion Chief Kelechi Onyeoma in opening remarks commended the Deputy Speaker for the Town Hall Meeting, describing it as a better way for feedback mechanism in administration.