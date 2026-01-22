Ebonyi: Army Embarks On Construction Of Additional Training Depot For Peace, Devt In S’East

Background

The Nigerian Army (NA) has commenced the construction of an additional training depot at Amasiri-Edda of Ebonyi State, in line with the directive of President Bola Tinubu to further strengthen security across the South East and repose confidence in the administration’s commitment to the safety of lives and properties of the people.

President Tinubu had in mid 2025 unbundled the Depot, Nigeria Army, Kaduna, which had over the years been the only military training centre in the country.

The pioneer Depot Nigerian Army Zaria, established in 1924, the Depot Nigerian Army Osogbo, established in 2025 and now Depot Nigerian Army AmasiriEdda in Afikpo, Ebonyi State.

This massive establishment, which is only the third of its kind in Nigeria after Zaria and Osogbo, underscores the growing strategic importance of Ebonyi State in national develop- ment and security architecture.

This also underscores the unwavering commitment of Nigerian Army to safeguarding lives and property, while expanding its training infrastructure to meet manpower requirements in response to evolving national security demands. The establishment of the new depot in Amasiri-Edda brings the total number of Nigerian Army depots to three.

Nwifuru: Charges on professionalism in dealing

Performing the ground breaking ceremony, Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, expressed profound appreciation to Tinubu, and the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General W Shaibu, for approving the establish- ment of the training depot in Ebonyi State.

The Governor noted that the facility would enhance recruit- ment opportunities and pro- mote increased participation of youths from Ebonyi State and the South East region in serving their fatherland through the Nigerian Army.

“Security is critically pri- oritised by the People’s Charter of Needs Agenda, a sociopolitical compass that guides our ad- ministration,’’ noted Nwifuru. He called on the Nigerian Army to ensure professionalism and discipline in their dealings with the host communities.

Nwifuru further highlighted the institution’s meaning ful contributions to peace, se- curity and the socio-economic development of the state Following the ground breaking ceremony, the Governor then formally handed over the land documents to the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, who was represented by the Chief of Training, Nigerian Army, Major General V. U. Okoro.

The occasion was witnessed by the General Officer Commanding 82 Division and Commander Joint Task Force South East – Operation UDO KA, Major General Oluremi Fadairo.

Handing over the land docu- ments to the Army Chief, Nwifuru stated, “On behalf of the good people of Ebonyi State, I sincerely thank His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for approving and siting this critical national project in our dear state.

“I am here today to formally handover the title documents of the land to the Nigerian Army, it is a strategic initiative that will complement other efforts to enhance capacity of the Nigerian Army,” said the Governor. He said that the Southeast region is in dire need of security and this will also have economic benefits for the people.

Economic benefits

Ebonyi State government has described the construction of Army Training Depot in the State, as a landmark project of immense economic, social and security significance to Ebonyi State and the entire South East region.

Ebonyi govt promises unwavering support

Ebonyi State government has reiterated its unwavering commitment and assure the Nigerian Army of the total cooperation of the government and the people of Amasiri and Edda, to ensure the successful execution of the project and the realisation of its full benefits.

He assured that his administration will continue to prioritise the security of the people, stressing; “Together, we are strengthening security, creating economic opportunities, and positioning Ebonyi State as a key contributor to national peace and development.’’ GOC 82 Division extol Ebonyi, host communities.

The General Officer Commanding 82 Division Nigerian Army and Commander Joint Task Force South-East Opera- tion (UDO KA), Major General Oluremi Fadairo, commended the host communities for their cooperation. Fadairo stated that the establishment of the additional training depot aligns with the vision of President Tinubu to ensure equitable distribution of military infrastructure and inclusive national representation within the Armed Forces.

He emphasised that the depot would provide increased opportunities for youths in the South East to enlist in the Nigerian Army and serve the nation with pride. Fadairo further urged the people of the South East region to leverage the opportunity by actively filling their recruit- ment quota in the Nigerian Army, stressing that equal opportunities are available to all states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

He reiterated that contem- porary security challenges require sustained collaboration between the military and host communities, assuring that the NA Training Depot, AmasiriEdda, would serve as a catalyst for stability, development and strengthened civil-military relations in the region.

The GOC explained that training was a critical component of the Nigerian Army and as such cannot be overlooked. Fadeiro described the event as deliberate steps towards equip- ping the army in defense of the nation’s territorial integrity. He disclosed further that the event was a sincere approach to patterning the Nigerian Army in defeating the nation’s common adversaries.

Chief of Army Staff: Depot will bring peace

The Chief of Army Staff General Walid Shuaibu restated that the purpose of approving the depot was to improve the security network in the state and the entire south East.

Shuaibu, who was represented by Okoro at the event, disclosed that about 3,000 recruits will be coming to the depot for training and that the number of the recruits that will be trained after the first set will increase to 7,000. He added that many facilities including churches, mosques, markets and other infrastructure will be built in the depot.

According to him; “The soldiers that will be trained here are already training somewhere and it is hoped that when they are passing out, they are going to pass out on this piece of land. So, work will commence on this land immediately.

“The socio-economic development this will bring to this community, this entire state is quite enormous and we are looking at improving the security network.” The Chief of Army Staff noted that the Nigerian Army would construct churches, mosques, mammy markets and other infrastructure in the area.