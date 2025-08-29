Ebonyi Approves N20,000 Salary Increment To Civil Servants

Ebonyi State Government has approved an increment on the current minimum wage of Ebonyi State workers with an additional N20,000 across board. Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Ikeuwa Omebeh, made the disclosure in Abakaliki yesterday while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting.

The state government now pays a minimum wage of N90,000 to civil servants in the state. Omebeh said the government has approved the award of scholarship to 140 indigenous students representing ten beneficiaries from each of the 13 local government areas of the State in addition to 10 beneficiaries from the host communities of ICT University Oferekpe..

“Executive Council approved a further increment on the current minimum wage of Ebonyi State workers with an additional N20,000 across board”, Omebeh said. On the issue of installation of wireless internet service and distribution in selected locations, the commissioner said that it would accelerate free internet services.

He added: “The Council took a hard look at the benefits of the proposal especially as it relates to free internet access opportunities to the student community and subsequently approved as requested.”