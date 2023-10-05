Ebonyi Approves N1.7bn Christmas Palliatives

Ebonyi State government has approved the sum of N1.9 billion as Christmas palliatives for the people of the state.

The Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Jude Okpor disclosed this in Abakaliki, the state capital on the outcome of this week’s state executive council meeting.

He noted that the council received a memo from the Secretary to State Government on the need to provide Christmas palliatives to the people of the state in view of the forthcoming Christmas celebration and approved the N1.9bn which will be presented to the State House of Assembly for approval.

“Furthermore, a 13-member committee chaired by the SSG was constituted for its implementation”, he stated.

Okpor noted that the Exco received a progress report on the ongoing recruitment of workers into the State’s Civil Service, and noted the feelings of the applicants, especially those still in the process of getting their original certificates and resolved to extend the time for the conclusion of the ongoing screening exercise till 30th October, 2023 in order to grant more applicants the opportunity to participate in the screening exercise.

“The Commissioner for Water Resources presented the progress report on the reactivation of the low-lift facility at Water Works, Abakaliki and other water facilities in the State. Council noted the report and resolved to embark on an on-the-spot assessment of these water facilities, particularly at the Waterworks Abakaliki.

“The Governor and chairman of the Council led members of the EXCO and other top Government officials to assess the level of work emanating from the recent government intervention in the facility.

“This is in line with the present administration’s avowed determination to ensure an uninterrupted water supply to Ebonyi citizens and residents across the state.

“The EXCO received the report on the flag-off of the distribution of palliatives held on 1st October 2023 and resolved to adopt the template of distributing the palliatives at polling unit levels across the state to ensure that the majority of the target recipients at the grassroots benefit from the exercise.

“Council further directed that the Local Government Chairmen should liaise with EXCO members and other Political appointees from their local government areas to ensure seamless distribution of the palliatives devoid of political party sentiments.

