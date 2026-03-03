Ebonyi APC Chapter Conducts State Congress, Adopts Consensus Candidates

The Ebonyi State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday conducted its state congress to elect new leadership of the party for the next four years.

Governor Francis Nwifuru, speaking at the event held at the Ngele Oruta Township Stadium in Abakaliki, attributed the success of the congress to the peaceful disposition of the national leader of the APC, President Bola Tinubu.

“I thank our father, President Bola Tinubu, for making this tremendous sacrifice,” he said.

Nwifuru explained that the reason the congress was free from rage, rancour, and political resentment was due to the leadership qualities entrenched by President Tinubu.

“It is through him that we are enjoying peace and stability today. Without him, this event would not have been possible,” he observed.

He further explained that stakeholders of the party in the state gave their nod to the adoption of consensus candidates to eliminate rancour and strengthen the party.

“I commend the leaders of the party for accepting our decision to go by consensus candidates. They have made sacrifices, and God will give them greater rewards than party executive positions,” he added.

The congress, characterized by peace and overwhelming consensus, saw the re-emergence of Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha as State Chairman and Chief Charles Ofoke as State Secretary, alongside 34 other members of the State Executive Committee who will pilot the affairs of the party.

In attendance at the congress were Deputy Governor Princess Patricia Obila, members of the National Assembly from Ebonyi, 24 members of the State House of Assembly, members of the State Executive Council, party stalwarts, and delegates from all 13 local government areas.