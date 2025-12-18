Ebonyi ACP Slumps, Dies During Police Mgt Meeting In Abakaliki

A Senior Police Officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ogbon Inu Taiwo Popoola, has died while on active duty in Ebonyi State.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Joshua Ukandu, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abakaliki.

According to Ukandu, the incident occurred at about 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday during a management meeting at the office of the Commissioner of Police at the state headquarters. ACP Popoola reportedly suddenly experienced breathing difficulties and began gasping for air during the session.

He was immediately rushed to the police medical center at the headquarters for treatment. Despite prompt medical attention, ACP Popoola was pronounced dead.

Until his sudden demise, he served as the officer in charge of the State Intelligence Department (SID).

Preliminary medical findings indicate that the cause of death was cardiac arrest secondary to hypertensive heart disease.

His remains have been deposited at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital (AE-FUTHA), Abakaliki.