Ebonyi: ACP Slumps, Dies During Police Management Meeting In Abakaliki

A Senior Police Officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ogbon Inu Taiwo Popoola, has died while in active service in Ebonyi State.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Joshua Ukandu, made the disclo- sure during a chat with newsmen in Abakaliki.

The incident occurred at about 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday during a management meeting at the office of the Commissioner of Police at the headquarters.

It was discovered that he suddenly developed breathing difficulty and began gasping for breath during the meeting. He was immediately rushed to the police medical center at the headquarters where he was attended to.

Until his sudden demise, ACP Popoola was the officer in charge of the State Intelligence Department (SID). Preliminary medical findings indicated that the cause of death was cardiac arrest secondary to hypertensive heart disease.